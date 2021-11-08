City of Cranbrook ready for winter with first snowfall of the season

With snowfall upon us as of Monday morning (November 8), the City of Cranbrook has announced that they are ready for winter will a full fleet of snow equipment set to hit the roads.

Monday morning saw a fresh blanket of snow on the ground, and with that came slippery and icy conditions.

Residents took to Facebook to warn other drivers of the slippery conditions. Some reported that the SD5 bus 5058A was not able to make it up the hill on Silverspring Drive, so students had to walk to the bottom of the hill for pickup.

The City is asking residents to be aware of the change in driving conditions as we head into the winter months.

The City says that the public works team is shifting into 24-hour winter operations and the PlowCRANBROOK tool is now up and running.

Mike Matejka, the City’s Manager of Infrastructure Planning and Delivery, says that all of the City’s equipment has gone through a “rigorous” mechanical inspection.

“Our team has completed their winter maintenance operations training to ensure we are in the best position to keep the roads safe over the winter months,” Matejka said. “We’re ready for whatever Mother Nature throws at us.”

He adds that the goal of the City’s snow and ice control program is to keep roads safe and passable. It’s also up to residents to increase their awareness of road conditions and winter maintenance equipment, says the City.

“It is also important to provide plenty of space for maintenance equipment. Stay well back of any equipment spreading sand or salt, and vehicles should avoid passing any equipment during plowing operations,” said the City. “Slow down and give yourself additional time and space to stop your vehicle and use appropriate winter tires to maximize your ability to navigate the roads safely.”

The PlowCRANBROOK tool is available online and allows residents to track plows as they make their way through the City. The map also shows where snow has been cleared within the past 24 hours and up to the last seven days, as well as roads that have been sanded.

It is also part of the City’s Bylaw that residents have to clear snow and ice from sidewalks bordering properties within 24 hours of a snow event.

For those who are unable to clear snow from sidewalks and other areas of their home, the Snow Angels program is also up and running.



