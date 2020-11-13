The City of Cranbrook purchased 100 acres of industrial land formerly owned by Tembec in 2018. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

City of Cranbrook proposing sale of former Tembec Lands for $6M

The City of Cranbrook is proposing to sell the former Tembec industrial lands for $6 million.

The proposed sale — to Peak Cranbrook Properties Ltd — includes 100 acres of industrial property and all associated buildings, structures and assets with the land, which the city acquired two years ago.

Brian Fehr is listed as a director with Peak Cranbrook Properties Ltd, which was incorporated this past August and has a registered address in Canal Flats. He is the founder of Peak Renewables, a company that converts wood fibre into industrial wood pellets for use in power plants and international markets.

Fehr is also the chairman of the board for Smartlam, which manufactures Cross Laminated Timber for sustainable green buildings, according to the company website.

He has spent a lifetime in the forestry sector, building up a billion dollar group of companies through BID Group, which pursued innovative concepts such as applying artificial intelligence to manufacturing and transforming maintenance practices.

Fehr was involved in the purchase of the former Canfor facility in Canal Flats, which was transformed from a forestry saw mill into the Columbia Lake Technology Centre. The centre has partnered with PodTech — a company that manufactures specialized and highly efficient data servers — and has a number of other ongoing investment opportunities.

The former Tembec lands in Cranbrook were purchased by the city in 2018 for $3 million, after sitting empty and unused for many years. The property formerly housed a Tembec sawmill operation.

At the time of the city’s purchase, Mayor Lee Pratt touted the move a way to generate economic activity, with plans to subdivide the property and leasing out sections to interested parties in order to generate income in perpetuity.

City will pay $3 million for Tembec land: Mayor

Two years ago, C&C Wood Products leased a section of property, taking over and retrofitting a former Tembec finger-joint plant that remained on site and producing wood trim and siding that created 40 local jobs.

C&C Wood Products was first incorporated in 1977, and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Callidus Capital Corporation on January 31, 2019.

However, C&C Wood Products, along with Westside Logging Ltd — a wholly-owned subsidiary of C&C Wood Products — filed for bankruptcy on June 2, 2020, with PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. appointed the trustee of all assets by the BC Supreme Court three days later.

Despite an attempt to restructure and pursuing strategic alternatives, efforts to create a cash-flow positive operation were unsuccessful, according to the bankruptcy filings.

The Cranbrook facility was put on care and maintenance as part of wind-down operations in January, while another facility in Quesnel was shut down in May.

The BC Supreme Court approved the sale of C&C Wood Product assets to Peak Renewables Ltd. in September.

Since the city’s purchase of the former Tembec Lands two years ago, a number of efforts have been underway to get the property ‘investment-ready’ for prospective companies and entrepreneurs.

For example, a trio of contracts were awarded last summer to undertake a site investigation that would produce a plan to address environmental issues on the land, while other contracts involved a transportation network study, as well as a geotechnical and hydrological assessment.

Those three contracts came out to approximately $529,000.

During budget deliberations last year, the city approved a plan to install deep and shallow utilities on the property budgeted at $5.25 million. However, those plans were shelved as a response to mitigating financial impacts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bill to ban conversion therapy being turned into political fundraising tool
Next story
Friday the 13th and World Kindness Day collide in 2020

Just Posted

RCMP stock photo (Black Press)
Emergency services responding to two vehicle rollovers north of Cranbrook

A pair of vehicle rollovers between McPhee Bridge and the airport access… Continue reading

NDP candidate Wayne Stetski for Kootenay East in the 2020 BC provincial election. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
Wayne Stetski: Provincial results could point to federal election

The NDP candidate for Kootenay East said incumbent governments were seeing success in elections across Canada amid the pandemic

The City of Cranbrook purchased 100 acres of industrial land formerly owned by Tembec in 2018. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
City of Cranbrook proposing sale of former Tembec Lands for $6M

The City of Cranbrook is proposing to sell the former Tembec industrial… Continue reading

The former Canadian Tire property has been sold, according to the City of Cranbrook.
Former Canadian Tire property, building sold to Calgary development company

The former Canadian Tire building and property has been sold to a… Continue reading

Automated curbside recycling will be coming to Cranbrook next spring, according to the city.
City signs agreement for curbside recycling collection to start next spring

The City of Cranbrook has signed a five-year funding agreement with RecycleBC… Continue reading

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to the podium for a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Dr. Bonnie Henry says while Santa Claus is “probably” immune to COVID-19, Christmas will still look just a little different this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

‘We can find ways to do this safely that will protect the elders in our family’

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

B.C. school-related COVID-19 cases show that most students with respiratory symptoms do not have COVID-19, a finding made easier by introduction of simpler tests for children. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Schools, hospitals top B.C.’s COVID-19 protection list

School transmission remains low, community high

In communities all over North America and beyond, thousands of families are celebrating Adoption Month.
Adoption Awareness Month: How adoption works in B.C.

Children and young people need “Families That Fit” — people who are willing to build their families in a way that is not “traditional”

The Cranbrook Age Friendly Committee is looking to introduce the Seniors’ Centers Without Walls program for Cranbrook and area
Cranbrook Age Friendly Committee wants to bring in Seniors’ Centers Without Walls program for area

The Cranbrook Age Friendly Committee is looking at introducing a new program… Continue reading

Are you afraid of the number 13? (Pixabay)
Friday the 13th and World Kindness Day collide in 2020

Two very different days collide – because that truly is on brand for 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Snow clings to tree branches as a woman crosses a street in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. British Columbia’s electrical supplier says homeowners are not ready for the upcoming winter storm season even though many households report they weathered COVID-19-related closures and shortages earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro warns toilet paper stockpiles won’t help when storms cut power

Crown utility says its data show there has been a 117 per cent increase in storms over the past several years

Most Read