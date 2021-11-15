City of Cranbrook opens self-fill sandbag station amid flooding, rainfall across province

The sandbag station has been opened as a precaution

The Cranbrook public sandbag station is located directly beside the Public Works Yard (201 Cobham Avenue). (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

The City of Cranbrook has opened up a self-fill sandbag station amid heavy rainfall and localized flooding across the province.

The City says they are closely monitoring local water bodies, and have opened the sandbag station as a precaution.

“We’re fortunate in that we have not seen the rainfall amounts that many other areas are reporting, and our reservoirs and creeks are keeping up with the rainfall with no flooding currently being reported,” the City said in an online post.

The self-fill sandbag station is located next to the City Public Works Yard on Cobham Avenue. Those filling sandbags will need to bring their own shovel.

According to Environment Canada, Cranbrook is expected to see rain through Monday until after midnight, when it should taper off to partly cloudy. Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing.

The City warns that the low temperatures combined with rain could result in slippery roads and sidewalks.

There are weather and rainfall alerts across the majority of southern and western B.C. as of Monday morning.

