City of Cranbrook launches newly designed website

The new features make it easier for residents and business owners to find and access information

Pictured is a screen shot of the newly designed City of Cranbrook website. You can view the new site at www.cranbrook.ca. (File photo)

The City of Cranbrook is happy to announce the relaunch of their website, which has been update to improve their online presence.

The goal of re-vamping the website was to create a more valuable, user-centric and responsive information resource across all platforms and devices, the City said in a press release.

The newly designed site makes it easier for viewers to access information about the City and its services.

“I am very happy to debut the new website for the City of Cranbrook to our residents, our business community and to those looking to relocate or invest here,” said Chris Zettel, Corporate Communications Officer.

The City’s 2020-2024 Strategic Plan was adopted by Council earlier this year and part of the key objectives of the plan was to have a better online presence for the municipality and for services.

“It has been a high priority for Council and staff to create a better website to provide a more streamlined process for accessing City information and services,” said Zettle. “Through research and planning, we feel we have significantly improved the menu structure to make information easier to find, and we’ve updated the new website to be fully responsive so it can be easily navigated on all devices from desktops to smartphones.”

The City of Cranbrook worked with the Birr Agency and HOP Studios on the new design.

There is a survey on the new site for residents to fill out, which will help the City to continually improve the site. Check out the newly improved website at www.cranbrook.ca.



