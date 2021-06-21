City of Cranbrook, Ktunaxa Nation hosting flag ceremony on National Indigenous Peoples Day

A temporary road closure and speed limit reduction will be in effect during the ceremony

The City of Cranbrook and Ktunaxa Nation are holding a flag ceremony on Monday, June 21st from 11:30am to 12 noon to commemorate National Indigenous Peoples Day, which takes place on June 21st.

The event will be broadcast live on the City of Cranbrook’s website, and members of both the public and media were asked not to attend, due to current COVID-19 restrictions that limit outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.

This allows for dignitaries, speakers, performers, guests and staff of the Ktunaxa Nation and City Council to participate in the event.

A temporary road closure and speed limit reduction will also be in effect. 9th Avenue South will be closed to all traffic from Baker Street to Highway 3 from 9:30am to 12:00pm on Monday, June 21, 2021. The speed limit on Highway 3 near the event site will be reduced to 30km/h during the same period.

Drivers are asked to please follow and obey all traffic signage and direction from all traffic control personnel for the safety of those attending the event.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

