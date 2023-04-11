Photo courtesy of City of Cranbrook

City of Cranbrook kick starts annual water flushing program

A crew will begin removing sediment, scale and biofilm from local water mains

City of Cranbrook is rolling out its annual water flushing program on April 11.

A crew will begin removing sediment, scale and biofilm from local water mains to improve water quality, starting with the main trunk line on 17 St. South.

Residents living from 14 St. South to 23 St. South may notice lower water pressure and cloudy water. Although discolouration is not a public health concern, residents are advised to run cold water until clear.

The flushing program typically runs until the end of June.

