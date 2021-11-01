City of Cranbrook invites residents to take part in new Official Community Plan development

There are several upcoming information sessions for the ‘Our Path to 2042’ OCP

Residents and community stakeholders of Cranbrook are invited by the City to provide feedback on the updated Official Community Plan (OCP).

The new OCP, ‘Our Path to Cranbrook 2042’, will see significant changes from the last; the City’s existing OCP was adopted in 2006.

The City is working with a project team from Urban Systems Ltd. to develop the new plan, with the goal of an OCP that reflects the current needs of the community and guides growth and development over the next 20 years.

The City adds that from now through early 2022, the community is invited to get involved.

“The City would like to uncover what the community’s values and priorities are for the future so that these can be reflected in the new document,” the City said in a release.

Mayor Lee Pratt says that the new OCP is the main tool for determining how different policies will show up, change and shape the community.

“That’s why we need residents’ input,” he said. “An OCP is about listening and co-creating goals to build a great city – together.”

There is a survey available online through this link that residents can fill out, as well as several information/engagement sessions hosted by the City.

The sessions are as follows:

• Friday, Oct. 29 from 9:00 am – 12:15 pm at the Aquatic Centre at Western Financial Place.

• Friday, Oct. 29 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the College of the Rockies.

• Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market.

• Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Real Canadian Superstore

• Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Cranbrook Bucks game at Western Financial Place

Residents can view the ‘Our Path to 2042 OCP’ at cranbrook2042.ca.

“Every municipality in British Columbia is required to have an OCP under the Local Government Act,” the City explained. “An OCP guides the growth and development of a community. It provides direction and guidance on items relating to land use, transportation, housing, environment, infrastructure, parks, agriculture, economic development, art, and culture, and more to give shape and overall function to a municipality.”