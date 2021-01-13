City of Cranbrook closing outdoor rinks due to warm, wet weather

Pop Price, Baker and Idlewild are closed until further notice

Pictured is the outdoor rink at Idlewild Park. This, and the other City outdoor rinks, will be closed until further notice due to deteriorating conditions. (City of Cranbrook file)

The City of Cranbrook has closed all of their outdoor rinks until further notice due to the warm, wet weather we have been experiencing.

Rinks are beginning to deteriorate, the City said in a press release, so they have made the decision to close down Pop Price Park, Baker Park and Idlewild Park. Barricades and signage are now in place.

Crews with public works will monitor conditions and the City says they will reopen the outdoor rinks once it is safe to do so.

According to the forecast, temperatures may return to more seasonal normal levels by the weekend.