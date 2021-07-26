City moves to Phase 2 of watering restrictions

As temperatures continue to rise, combined with a lack of recent rainfall, the City of Cranbrook is moving to more stringent outdoor watering restrictions.

Moving to Phase Two of the municipal Outdoor Water Management Policy on the city’s water system means even numbered properties may water on Thursday, and Sunday, while odd numbered properties may water on Tuesday, and Saturday.

There will be no watering on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays. Outdoor water use is only allowed from 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on your watering day.

“We have noticed a slight reduction in consumption over the past week, and the City thanks those that have reduced their water use,” said Jason Perrault, Public Works Manager with the City of Cranbrook. “However, the amount of water that is flowing from the City’s two Watersheds is also reducing, and the current trend is not sustainable.”

It’s not just residential home-owners who are being asked to adhere to the new restrictions.

The City will be reducing its outdoor water use as well, with a further reduction of 15 per cent on all City-owned greenspaces and Playfields. City Spray Parks will continue to be monitored, but will remain unchanged at this time.

The water level at the Phillips Reservoir continues to be monitored daily by waterworks staff with Public Works. As of Monday, July 26th, the reservoir is sitting below its regular seasonal level at this time of year. Both Joseph Creek and Gold Creek supply water to the Phillips Reservoir and are regularly monitored upstream of the reservoir.

As the hot weather continues, the City will monitor water levels and determine if and when we may need to decrease the number of water days and hours allowed.

Visit the city’s website to learn more about water conservation, the municipal water system and water quality.