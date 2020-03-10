A skier hits the tire jump during the rail jam at Winter Blizville 2020 in February. Trevor Crawley photo.

City marks success of latest Winter Blitzville event

Council and city staff acknowledged the success of the latest Winter Blitzville, estimating that roughly 7,000 people came down to Western Financial Place to take in the event.

Snowmobile freestyle riders hit a pair of jumps on an oval track, while skiers and snowboarders threw down their tricks as part of a rail jam. The inside of the track included a stage with DJ Ben Fox, as well as local food trucks and vendors, while the event was capped off by a low-altitude fireworks show.

Last year’s event inaugural debuted in the downtown core at the northwest end of Baker Street, however, due to large crowds, it was moved to the parking lot at Western Financial Place for this year’s edition.

Councillor Mike Peabody welcomed the move to the arena parking lot.

“Speaking on behalf as a downtown business owner, I think the new location is way better,” he said. “Everyone I’ve talked to commented that it’s just given more space and less frantic and I think everyone just had enough space to enjoy themselves.”

During Monday’s city council meeting, staff screened a video of the event and noted that plans are already underway for next year.

While there was a suggestion of stretching Blitzville out over two days, staff pumped the brakes, for now.

“I think we’re going to bring together a select group of individuals that know how to do the larger scale events,” said Paul Heywood, the city’s events manager. “There are a few challenges, but I think it’s important that we try and get more revenues out of individuals that are coming to the event and then when we see more revenue coming in and more sponsorships, I think then we can push it over two days.”

Over 30 sponsors were involved with the event in various capacities this year.


City marks success of latest Winter Blitzville event

