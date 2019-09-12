City looking to sell ‘retired’ fire engine

1995 Freightliner fire engine has reached its end of life, will be put up for sale

Anyone in the market for a fire engine?

City staff is is moving forward on selling a 1995 Freightliner fire engine, which has reached the end of its life, according to fire chief Wayne ‘Dez’ Desjardins.

The matter previously came up at a council meeting in November, and it was put off as staff examined options such as using it for emergency airport operations at the Canadian Rockies International Airport.

However, a staff report noted the fire engine does not have the same required capabilities as an Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) apparatus.

During November’s meeting, Councillor Ron Popoff suggesting exploring options that would allow the engine to serve a ‘noble’ purpose in retirement from Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, such as donating or selling it at discount to a rural volunteer fire department.

Desjardins said there has been commercial, private and non-profit interest in the vehicle.

Staff estimates that the engine may be sold in excess of $10,000 through an open-sealed bid process. However, if the bids fall short of expectations, council also directed staff to make bidders aware the highest one may not necessarily be selected.

Council approval is required for the final sale of the fire engine.


