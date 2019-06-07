City looking for best long-term fit for junior hockey

The city says a tender process designed to identify groups interested in bringing junior hockey to Cranbrook has now closed and that officials are doing due dilligence to ensure the right long-term fit for the community.

The release was issued after a local ownership group went public with their experiences trying to bring junior hockey from the Alberta Junior Hockey League and the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

READ: Local group says city turned down arena sublease agreement

According to the prospective group, which was headed up by Colin Sinclair and Kevin Epp, the city denied an offer to sublease the existing lease agreement with the Kootenay [Winnipeg] Ice in order to facilitate a junior hockey franchise under either the AJHL or the KIJHL. The Ice, which had played out of Cranbrook in the Western Hockey League for the last 21 years, recently relocated to Manitoba.

However, the city denied that it had not turned down any offers to bring a junior hockey team to Cranbrook.

In the statement, the city says the prospective ownership group was not able to provide all the details around their proposal that was needed in order to set up a team in Western Financial Place. Additionally, city officials wanted a lease agreement longer than the current one that exists with the Ice, which expires in four years.

“The City is carefully conducting its due diligence to ensure a fair and inclusive process so that any hockey team locating in Cranbrook is successful and will remain a long-term tenant in Western Financial Place,” reads the statement. “Any successful hockey franchise will bring great entertainment for the hockey fans in the community, while also helping offset the operational costs of the facility.”

“The City must follow strict governance to acquire council approvals where land disposition is required, including lease of our arena spaces as per the Local Government Act and Community Charter.”

The release also said that the city is expecting a ‘significant announcement’ about the future of hockey and Western Financial Place in the coming weeks.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s
Next story
Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Just Posted

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

June 2 - 8: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Rogues look to keep it simple ahead of Kootenay Cup

On June 8 the Rocky Mountain Rogues will faceoff against the Elk Valley Bulls for the Kootenay Cup

WildSafeBC on mountain biking and bear safety

WildSafeBC reccomends biking, running with a group whenever possible.

Elk Valley veterans, first responders mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Veterans dinner attracts record turnout, Bosnia War veteran speaks out about mental health

New political party hoping to make a splash in Kootenays

Rick Stewart running under the banner of the People’s Party of Canada in Kootenay-Columbia

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

B.C. mom upset by dress code’s disproportionate targeting of girls

Mother of Grade 10 student also not happy about northwestern school district’s lack of consultation

Costco searching man’s backpack, not purses isn’t discrimination: Human Rights Tribunal

Customer claims he was discriminated against on the basis of his sex after store checked his backpack twice

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Economy added 27,700 jobs in May, unemployment rate hit record low at 5.4%

Economists on average had expected the addition of 8,000 jobs for the month

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

Most Read