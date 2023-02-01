City launches new diversity, equity and inclusion program

The City of Cranbrook has launched a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program to identify and change inequitable systems in the community, while attracting and maintaining a diverse workforce.

The city recently announced the creation of the program, which is “designed to provide a framework to support an organizational culture that recognizes the dignity and worth of all people and guide improvements to both access and equity of services for all residents and visitors,” according to a news release.

“Cranbrook is home to people that reflect diversity through race, age, religion, gender identity, physical and mental abilities and place of origin, along with many other facets of life,” said Ndaba Dube, Director of Human Resources with the City of Cranbrook. “Cranbrook values the contributions of everyone that calls this place home, and this program is going to help guide improvements across the community for all.”

The city adopted the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy last summer, which followed the province’s Accessible British Columbia Act, which came into law in June 2021. The policy also aligns each City department’s procedures to ensure a safe, respectful, inclusive, and sustainable community and workplace.

Over the next month, the city will be reaching out to engage with the community and organizations for input on the program, while also identifying stakeholders and forming a ‘project team’ to lead policy initiatives.

Later in the year, there will be opportunities for the community at large to participate in the process, as the city will open a web forum for public feedback and sign up for updates on the program.

More information on the policy and initiative is available on the city website at www.cranbrook.ca/diversity.