City launches guide to help simplify development processes

A new guide that provides information and background on development applications and processes has been launched by the city.

The document provides a step-by-step guide on processes such as zoning or Official Community Plan (OCP) applications, various permitting requirements, subdivisions, and more.

“This is something we have been asking for some time, and I am very pleased to see that is has been developed,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “With the increase in our building permit numbers and interest from developers both local and from outside the city this will be very helpful in navigating the various procedures and expected timelines.”

The development guide has sections that provide information on each step of the development process that may be encountered when doing business within the city.

The document was presented to city council as part of an administration update during a meeting on May 11.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
