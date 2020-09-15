Cranbrook City Hall.

City introduces updated secondary suites bylaw

Updates to secondary suites bylaw are meant to align to the BC Building Code, according to staff

Cranbrook has took the first step towards rolling out a secondary suite program with the first reading of an updated bylaw on Monday night during a city council meeting.

The updated bylaw has been in the works since late last year and aligns with recent changes made to the BC Building Code.

“The alignment of the building code gives us a non-biased, consistent process, which I think is going to be very seamless out there,” said Coun. Wayne Price.

Currently, secondary suites are only legally permitted in a few zones such as River’s Crossing, Wildstone, and RDEK zoned lands in the Single Family Residential Secondary Suite zone.

However, the new bylaw changes the definition of secondary suites based on the new language from the updated BC Building Code and adds secondary suites to a number of residential zoning designations. If adopted, secondary suites will be legal in single family dwellings, side-by-side duplexes and townhouses.

Addressing and managing ‘illegal’ suites emerged as a significant issue, according to a staff report.

“Since most existing suites were likely created without permits and inspection there is no way of knowing the standards to which they are built nor does the City have any sort of detailed inventory of the suites,” reads the report.

The bylaw also noted concerns about enforcement of illegal suites, which has been complaint-based in the past. While enforcement will continue, the focus will be working with clients to ensure suite compliance for tenants and homeowners.

Should the secondary suites bylaw be adopted, existing ‘illegal’ secondary suites will require a building permit, which will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The secondary suites bylaw will come back for a second reading on Oct. 5, where a public hearing will be scheduled for additional feedback.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Okanagan woman after murder charge stayed
Next story
VIDEO: Large-scale clean up of rail crash near Hope continues

Just Posted

City introduces updated secondary suites bylaw

Updates to secondary suites bylaw are meant to align to the BC Building Code, according to staff

City to lobby provincial government for urban deer population management

Wildlife biologists pen letter to council raising concerns over Chronic Wasting Disease in urban deer

Another strong month for East and West Kootenay real estate sales

August numbers report a total of 426 residential unit sales recorded by the Multiple Listing Service in August, a rise of 33.5 per cent from the previous year.

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

Panoramic sign taken from Rails to Trails

Sign went missing last week

63 British Columbians in hospital battling COVID-19, health official confirm

Ninety-seven more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

NDP-Green agreement provides stability during pandemic: Furstenau

She replaces Andrew Weaver, who stepped aside in January to sit as an Independent in the legislature

Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

BC Parks visitation increasing while operating budget to be reduced

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

Multiple cases have popped up in schools since classes started on Sept. 10

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Okanagan woman after murder charge stayed

‘My sister… lost her life under very suspicious circumstances,’ said Arlene Westervelt’s sister

B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

Most Read