City installing new pressure reducing valve in Park Royal area

Water services to be interrupted as crews replace infrastructure that has reached its end of life.

City public works crews will be installing a new pressure reducing valve in the Park Royal area of Cranbrook on Tuesday.

The current valve has reached its end of life and needs replacement, according to a city press release.

An all day project, the work is expected to run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“It is important for residents who live in the Park Royal and Mount Royal areas to be aware that water interruptions may be experienced in these areas while the work is completed,” reads the press release. “Residents are encouraged to fill several water storage devices prior to the work, in order to ensure you have drinking water while this work is completed.”

Once water is restored, there may be discoloured water coming through the taps. The city advises to turn on the cold-water tap until it runs clear.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

