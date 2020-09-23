An artist rendering of the indoor facility set to be built at Balment Park this summer. Rendering supplied by Mike Robinson.

City grants permissive tax exemption for indoor facility

Cranbrook city council voted in favour of granting a permissive tax exemption for an indoor facility currently under construction in Balment Park that will be operated by a youth soccer organization.

The 100 per cent permissive tax exemption for the 2021 fiscal year was granted as a gesture of ‘goodwill’ as the facility gets set to open during a pandemic, which will likely affect on the business plan in the immediate future.

While some around the council table were concerned that granting a permissive tax exemption may look like favouritism, others sympathized with the facility’s plight in the COVID-19 era.

“Particularly with the situation now with COVID, where they’re going to see reduced numbers, they can’t have tournaments, they’re going to be using it for practice times and they’re just getting started — I do think it is a goodwill gesture,” said Coun. Norma Blissett.

The 100 per cent permissive tax exemption for the KEYSA facility translates into $31,138 in waived tax revenue. Normally, a 50 per cent exemption is the maximum for athletic and recreational facilities, however, staff recommended a full 100 per cent exemption for 2021.

The facility, currently under construction, is scheduled to be completed sometime next month.

