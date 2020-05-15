The City of Cranbrook is reopening some public spaces, lifting some restrictions that were put in place due to COVID-19. (CBT file photo)

City gradually reopening amenities, park space

The City of Cranbrook is set to reopen some public spaces, lifting some restrictions while keeping others in place, that were implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Wed, May 20, spaces that will be open for public use, with physical distancing measures in mind, include:

• All park spaces (excluding playgrounds and play structures)

• Trails (practice physical distancing)

• Picnic areas for family and small circle use

• Gyro Park Tennis & Pickleball courts – limitations apply and no events. For family and small circle use only

• Disc golf courses – limitations apply and no events. For family and small circle use only

• Sports fields for family and small circle use, no organized practices, or activities allowed

• Idlewild fishing (practice social distancing and follow the BC Fishing regulations)

• Limited use in horse corral at Idlewild Park – for individual use only

“I am pleased that we are able to reopen some of our parks and the amenities they provide. With summer coming people need to get outdoors and participate in healthy activities,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “I encourage all of our residents to continue to practice all the safety procedures that the provincial health authority has advised that we all follow. Hopefully, it won’t be long until all services will be available again.”

There will be additional facilities and amenities phased in over the next few weeks, as the city is working with regional partners to reopen public washrooms, outdoor basketball courts, spray parks and splash pads, playgrounds and play structures — all of which currently remain closed.

Further guidelines are expected from the province and provincial health officer that will clarify sports activities and indoor facilities.

“The BC Recreation and Parks Association is working on some industry-wide guidance and recommendations, which will be reviewed and incorporated into local plans for parks and outdoor spaces,” said Chris New, Director of Community Services for the City of Cranbrook.

“In addition to the outdoor spaces, two other sub-committees are working on plans for reopening indoor facilities, sport activities and programming in the coming weeks. We will continue to provide updates as details are finalized.”

While the city is reopening some spaces gradually, officials are reminding residents to continue following directives issued by the provincial health officer, including hand washing, physical distancing of two metres apart, staying home if sick, and keeping social circles small.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Just Posted

City gradually reopening amenities, park space

The City of Cranbrook is set to reopen some public spaces, lifting… Continue reading

Cranbrook Public Library Launches ‘Library Takeout’

Curbside materials pickup program available as of May 19th

City lands grant for three prescribed burn projects

Maintenance burns to reduce fuel loads, mitigate wildfire risks around the community

Officials predicting higher water levels at Koocanusa this summer

Officials are predicting that water levels at Lake Koocanusa reservoir will be… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

May 10 - 16: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

‘Mad Men’ star Jon Hamm gives a shout out to B.C. city in very Canadian video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

B.C. dental offices closed by COVID-19 won’t be reopening quite yet

Dentists have been limited to tele-dentistry and emergency care since March 23

COVID-19: Superbugs are keeping microbiologists up at night

Novel coronavirus likely won’t contribute to more superbugs, says UVIC professor

Family films mistakenly sold at B.C. garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Most Read