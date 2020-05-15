City gradually reopening amenities, park space

The City of Cranbrook is reopening some public spaces, lifting some restrictions that were put in place due to COVID-19. (CBT file photo)

The City of Cranbrook is set to reopen some public spaces, lifting some restrictions while keeping others in place, that were implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Wed, May 20, spaces that will be open for public use, with physical distancing measures in mind, include:

• All park spaces (excluding playgrounds and play structures)

• Trails (practice physical distancing)

• Picnic areas for family and small circle use

• Gyro Park Tennis & Pickleball courts – limitations apply and no events. For family and small circle use only

• Disc golf courses – limitations apply and no events. For family and small circle use only

• Sports fields for family and small circle use, no organized practices, or activities allowed

• Idlewild fishing (practice social distancing and follow the BC Fishing regulations)

• Limited use in horse corral at Idlewild Park – for individual use only

“I am pleased that we are able to reopen some of our parks and the amenities they provide. With summer coming people need to get outdoors and participate in healthy activities,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “I encourage all of our residents to continue to practice all the safety procedures that the provincial health authority has advised that we all follow. Hopefully, it won’t be long until all services will be available again.”

There will be additional facilities and amenities phased in over the next few weeks, as the city is working with regional partners to reopen public washrooms, outdoor basketball courts, spray parks and splash pads, playgrounds and play structures — all of which currently remain closed.

Further guidelines are expected from the province and provincial health officer that will clarify sports activities and indoor facilities.

“The BC Recreation and Parks Association is working on some industry-wide guidance and recommendations, which will be reviewed and incorporated into local plans for parks and outdoor spaces,” said Chris New, Director of Community Services for the City of Cranbrook.

“In addition to the outdoor spaces, two other sub-committees are working on plans for reopening indoor facilities, sport activities and programming in the coming weeks. We will continue to provide updates as details are finalized.”

While the city is reopening some spaces gradually, officials are reminding residents to continue following directives issued by the provincial health officer, including hand washing, physical distancing of two metres apart, staying home if sick, and keeping social circles small.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.