City gets $100K grant for improving National Disaster Mitigation Program

The City of Cranbrook successfully applied for and has been awarded a $100,000 grant designated for improving the National Disaster Mitigation Program (NDMP), which performs flood mapping and risk assessment.

The NDMP addresses rising flood risks and costs and builds the foundation for informed mitigation investments that could reduce, or even negate, the effects of flood events.

Back in 2018, the city received grant funding through the NDMP as well. This latest grant will develop this Flood Mapping project further. Improvements will invoice new LiDAR, orthophoto imagery and stormwater modeling — this will allow for the development and/or modernization of flood maps.

A flood map identifies the boundaries of a potential flood event based on type and likelihood and can be used to help identify the specific impacts of a flood event on structures people and assets.

This is all part of a much bigger picture, according to Mike Matejka, manager of infrastructure planning and delivery, who explains that all these improvements are developing into a major, multi-year investment in flood mitigation and stormwater management.

“The City of Cranbrook continues to work diligently with all levels of government to accelerate the planning, funding and approvals processes needed to undertake high priority flood mitigation projects,” Matejka said. “Our creeks and major networks are a high priority, and this project further shows our commitment to this work.”

The storm trunk upgrade on Kootenay Street is one example of a current flood-related project set for completion in 2019, as are the multiple creek flow monitoring stations. The city is also hoping for federal approval to begin construction on a major channel upgrade project on Joseph Creek at 15th Ave. and 1st St. S., in 2020 — which is already in the final planning stages.



