City gets $100K grant for improving National Disaster Mitigation Program

The City of Cranbrook successfully applied for and has been awarded a $100,000 grant designated for improving the National Disaster Mitigation Program (NDMP), which performs flood mapping and risk assessment.

The NDMP addresses rising flood risks and costs and builds the foundation for informed mitigation investments that could reduce, or even negate, the effects of flood events.

READ MORE: Cranbrook preparing for spring melt flooding

Back in 2018, the city received grant funding through the NDMP as well. This latest grant will develop this Flood Mapping project further. Improvements will invoice new LiDAR, orthophoto imagery and stormwater modeling — this will allow for the development and/or modernization of flood maps.

A flood map identifies the boundaries of a potential flood event based on type and likelihood and can be used to help identify the specific impacts of a flood event on structures people and assets.

This is all part of a much bigger picture, according to Mike Matejka, manager of infrastructure planning and delivery, who explains that all these improvements are developing into a major, multi-year investment in flood mitigation and stormwater management.

“The City of Cranbrook continues to work diligently with all levels of government to accelerate the planning, funding and approvals processes needed to undertake high priority flood mitigation projects,” Matejka said. “Our creeks and major networks are a high priority, and this project further shows our commitment to this work.”

The storm trunk upgrade on Kootenay Street is one example of a current flood-related project set for completion in 2019, as are the multiple creek flow monitoring stations. The city is also hoping for federal approval to begin construction on a major channel upgrade project on Joseph Creek at 15th Ave. and 1st St. S., in 2020 — which is already in the final planning stages.


paul.rodgers@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP probing link between homicide, missing persons case in northern B.C.

Just Posted

City gets $100K grant for improving National Disaster Mitigation Program

The City of Cranbrook successfully applied for and has been awarded a… Continue reading

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in crash near Creston

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Local wakesurfers have podium success in Texas

Ryder and Dagen Duczek had podium finishes at the Centurion Water Proof Tour Stop in Waco, Texas

Wildfire update in the RDEK

No fires currently pose a threat to structures or communities, says BC Wildfire Service

De Groot family still waiting for inquest after 2014 Slocan shooting

Lawyer for Peter De Groot’s family say many questions remain unanswered

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

RCMP probing link between homicide, missing persons case in northern B.C.

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide in Williams Lake

Hugs and Slugs

Huge Hugs to Willow Appliances awesome repairman! Prompt and very efficient service… Continue reading

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

RCMP ‘sitting on’ watchdog report into alleged spying on anti-oil B.C. protesters

Association lodged a complaint in February 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk dies days before 2019 fair opens

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

Most Read