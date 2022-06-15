City, CUPE Local 2090 ratify two-year collective agreement

City of Cranbrook and CUPE Local 2090 have come to terms on a two year collective agreement retroactive from March 1, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2023. Trevor Crawley photo.

The City of Cranbrook and CUPE Local 2090 members have reached a two-year collective agreement with retroactive terms spanning March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2023.

The agreement offers a general increase of 2.75 per cent across the board to all classifications retroactive to March 1, 2021, and a 2.5 per cent increase retroactive to March 1, 2022.

Additional measures include a supplementary cost of living pay rate adjustment of 2.5 per cent based on an employee’s rate of pay at March 1, 2021. Both sides also agreed to make the adjustment retroactive to March 1, 2o22 as well, in recognition of soaring interest rates, according to a news release from the City of Cranbrook.

“This round of bargaining had some key elements from both parties that were important to each, therefore it was more challenging and took longer to bargain to an agreement,” said Mark Fercho, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Cranbrook. “The changes asked for by the employer will allow for the City to evolve more effectively ensuring a good value for the taxpayer while looking after the health and well-being of our staff team.”

Mayor and council ratified the agreement in a closed session before a meeting on June 13th, while CUPE Local 2090 members ratified the agreement the following day.

“I want to thank the bargaining committee for their hard work and praise the members for their work during challenging times,” said Marlene Assuncao, CUPE Local 2090 President. “Our members work hard for the community of Cranbrook and are committed to serving its citizens. We believe this is a fair deal that in part recognizes that commitment.”

The agreement applies to approximately 161 CUPE Local 2090 members who are represented in all aspects of city operations and departments such as road maintenance, garbage collection, water and wastewater operations, parks and recreation services, bylaw services, planning services, engineering services RCMP services and administrative services.

“I want to thank the CUPE executive and the City bargaining committee for all their efforts and working together to finalize this collective agreement,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “Reaching this agreement will ensure we are able to continue to provide quality service for all of our customers and citizens, which always remains a priority for us.”

Both sides have also agreed to regroup soon after the expiry of the new agreement early next year to commence another round of bargaining to keep pace with cost of living, and ensure the collective agreement continues to be responsive to changing laws and sustainable practices, according to the city’s news release.

The latest two-year collective agreement follows a four-year deal that expired on Feb. 28, 2021.