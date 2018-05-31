City crews working on Victoria Ave on Thursday

Traffic will be reduced to single-lane alternating for much of the day.

The city will be working on repairs to a water infrastructure early Thursday morning that will affect traffic on Victoria Ave.

Public Works crews will be conducting the repairs on Victoria Ave between 6th St. N. and 8th. St. N, which will reduce traffic to single-lane alternating starting at 7 a.m. running through til late afternoon.

The city encourages drivers to avoid the area and to respect all traffic signs and the directions of flaggers on site.

The city also asks drivers to slow down and give workers and flaggers space they need to be safe.

Human bones found on B.C. construction site

