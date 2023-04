More than a dozen homes in this area will be without water between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m

The City of Cranbrook is reparing a water leak at the intersection of 19 Ave. South and 9 St. South on April 11.

Residents living on 19 Ave will have no vehicle access to 10 St. South. More than a dozen homes in this area will be without water between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

City communications officer Chris Zettel told the Cranbrook Townsman that this repair is unrelated to the water flushing project that is taking place at the same time on 17 St. South.

