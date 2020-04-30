City council tweaking bylaw procedure to meet remotely

Cranbrook city council passed three readings of a bylaw amendment allowing for electronic meetings, given the physical distancing directives issued by the province in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The council procedure bylaw amendment would permit remote meeting participation by a maximum of two city councillors for regularly scheduled meetings, according to a staff report.

Electronic meetings give flexibility to Council to conduct business using telephone and video conferencing without compromising the rights of the public to access the decision-making process,” reads the staff report. “Electronic participation in meetings provides a valuable tool for councils to conduct essential business when members are unable to attend meetings in-person. The use of electronic meetings is not meant as a substitute for all in-person meetings.”

By provincial law, voting on council matters requires a two-thirds majority of all elected members. With only two council members allowed to participate remotely, the two-thirds majority legislative requirement for voting is preserved, according to the staff report.

There will be a budgetary impact of $2,500 for technology costs during the initial start up, while costs may be ongoing to keep up with technological advances.

The last two council meetings have been carried out to a closed public gallery without any local media in attendance, as staff and councillors work through the practicalities of conducting business while also adhering to the physical distancing directives issued by Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Over the last few months, video recordings of council meetings are typically made available shortly thereafter on the city website, however, there is no public video available for the April 6 or April 27 meetings.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property
Next story
One dead, five missing after helicopter crash off Greece, Trudeau says

Just Posted

City council tweaking bylaw procedure to meet remotely

Cranbrook city council passed three readings of a bylaw amendment allowing for… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

April 26 – May 2: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Kootenay doctors on the front lines

Thank you to our home town heroes

Council endorses plan to defer more than $7 million in projects

City posptoning some projects in response to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Kootenay grocers working to keep us fed

This is part of an ongoing series in the Townsman/Bulletin paying tribute to our front line workers during the pandemic

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says

Investigation finds fewer unsafe culverts and crossings

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

FortisBC invests in renewable natural gas made from wood waste

New project features a facility operated in Fruitvale, B.C., in service as early as summer 2021

COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

$80 million for industry struggling before pandemic

One dead, five missing after helicopter crash off Greece, Trudeau says

The search has been complicated by a large debris field, chief of defence says

‘Aggressive’ pet rat results in denied taxi ride for Okanagan woman

Attack leads to frustrating, saddening experience with taxi driver for rat owner

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Most Read