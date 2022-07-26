City council approves updated water use regulations

New water use regulations for lawns and gardens were adopted by city council on Monday night.

The changes were made to mitigate the effects of climate change by regulating outdoor water use year-round while also clearly defining four water use stages that come with escalating restrictions based on water elevations at the Phillips Reservoir.

“Cranbrook’s water usage of 645 litres per person per day (2019) is above the national average of 411 litres per person per day (2019),” said said Jason Perrault, Utilities Manager with Public Works, in a press release. “We have also seen several days over the past 2 years where the daily water consumption was equivalent to a population of 45,000 residents. That is over double our current population of just over 21,000.

“Last year’s drought saw the Province issue a Stage 3 level drought for the entire Kootenay region. This had caused the City to review current water management practices. We feel that this bylaw will move the City’s water management to a more sustainable level that includes industry best practices.”

Under normal water use regulations, classified as Stage One, even numbered properties can use water on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, while odd numbered properties may use water on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Watering times are allowed within 5:00am and 10:00am and 8:00pm to 11:00pm.

Stage Two restrictions will reduce watering days to two days per week, instead of three days per week. The city will also reduce irrigation for local parks and green spaces.

Stage Three regulations will reduce watering days to one day a week, using spring-loaded spray nozzles and automatic irrigation systems only, but watering vegetable gardens and edible plants is allowed. The city will reduce watering at local parks and green spaces, while cancelling watering permits for new lawns.

Stage Four regulations, the most restrictive category, will ban watering of lawns, gardens, trees, and shrubs. Filling residential and commercial pools, hot tubs, fountains and other water features will also be prohibited.

Last year, the city identified issues with the old water use regulations, as days permitted to water were inconsistent, there were no phases past Stage Two, and enforcement of existing policies was lax.

Anyone who doesn’t follow the new outdoor water use regulations may be subject to fines and penalties, according to the city. However, as staff roll out the new changes, there will be more of an emphasis on public education as opposed to immediate fines and penalties.

The changes to the outdoor water use regulations can be viewed on the city’s website.