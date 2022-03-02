City council approves commercial development on highway corridor

City council approved a new commercial development permit on the highway corridor running through Cranbrook.

City council approved a development permit for a restaurant and adjacenet commercial building in a vacant lot along the highway corridor running through Cranbrook.

The project, located 1833 Cranbrook St. N, features a Popeyes Louisiana Chicken frachise restaurant, while the commercial building will be utilized for independent retail space.

“The project aims to bring new commercial retail space to the market, including a 2,400 [square foot] Popeye’s Louisiana Fried Chicken with a drive-thru component,” wrote Dionne Delesalle, the applicant of the development permit. “Other opportunities for smallscale retail, personal service and restaurants to name a few have also been accommodated. These businesses will serve both the travelling public and local and regional consumers.”

Council also approved a development variance, reducing the minimum required interir side yard from 4.5 metres to 1.5 metres on the southwest side of the property.

