City council approves Capital Works program for 2023

Cranbrook city council has given pre-approval for 2023 capital works projects. Trevor Crawley photo.

City council gave pre-approval for roughly $7.8 million earmarked for the 2023 Capital Works program, which includes a number of infrastructure and road projects.

The second phase of the 4th St. N project is the largest project on the docket, at approximately $3.9 million. It will continue the reconstruction of 4th St. N from 16th Ave to Kootenay St.

The annual paving program is estimated at $1-1.5 million, while the Wastewater Lagoons & Trunkmain Upgrade projects are carrying forward from last year.

Budget dependant is the 12th Ave, from 2nd to 3rd St. S project, which is estimated at $1.2 million.

With budget pre-approval, staff can now get the process rolling on putting projects out to tender.

