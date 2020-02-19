City clarifies load restrictions on local roads

The city is clarifying that many of the industrial and arterial roads in Cranbrook are safe for 100 per cent legal axle loads following an announcement on load restrictions last week.

Early warming weather prompted the initial load restrictions, which were aimed at minimizing and preventing damage to streets that occurs when the winter frost thaws.

However, the city has now produced a map in order to clear up any confusion on the load restrictions on city streets.

While main arterial and industrial roadways allow for 100 per cent legal axle loads, most streets have been reduced to 70 per cent legal axle loads, while some may be reduced to 50 per cent on a case-by-case basis.

“When the frost first comes out of the ground the soils underneath the pavement become very saturated and unstable, which can quickly lead to significant pavement damage and unsafe road conditions from heavy loads,” said Mike Matejka, the city’s Manager of Infrastructure, in a news release. “We’ve had this occur a few times over the past several years and want to be as proactive as possible to protect our roads.”

The load restrictions are set out in a city bylaw as well as regulations from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.


