Cranbrook city hall. File photo.

City approves funding to develop design plan for sewer service to Shadow Mountain

City council has approved $400,000 that will be directed towards designing offsite sanitary sewer services for Shadow Mountain, a budget increase that was necessary following some challenges identified in the initial planning stages.

An initial proposal from a consultant projected a $274,000 cost for a minimal design, which would serve as a blueprint for connecting municipal sanitary sewer services with neighbourhoods out in the Shadow Mountain area.

However, that initial design didn’t include some geographic areas, and terrain elevation also factored in as an additional engineering challenge throughout that preliminary planning process.

The increase in funding will open up the scope of the design plan to include as much of the Shadow Mountain properties as possible, including properties in between the development and the city’s industrial edge.

“It will give us an idea of what’s needed in the long run, for everybody to connect, and hopefully we can design this system to connect to everybody, if possible,” Curtis Penson, the city engineer, told council.

Currently, the Shadow Mountain residential areas have two holding tanks that wastewater, which are emptied through a trucking and hauling to the city’s wastewater treatment system.

The city’s closest sanitary sewer main is located at Mennie Rd., roughly two kilometres away from the boundary of the Shadow Mountain development.

The funding is being directed from development securities and will not affect the tax levy or reserve funds, according to the city.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Friends, family allowed to visit B.C. senior homes April 1
Next story
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Just Posted

Cranbrook city hall. File photo.
City approves funding to develop design plan for sewer service to Shadow Mountain

City council has approved $400,000 that will be directed towards designing offsite… Continue reading

Kimberley Search and Rescue successfully evacuate stranded person from the backcountry. Photo courtesy of Kimberley SAR.
Kimberley Search and Rescue successfully evacuates stranded person

At 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 24, Kimberley Search and Rescue responded… Continue reading

Two Kimberley Dynamiters, goalie Eric Scherger and defenseman Nick Dobson sign on with the BCHL Junior A Cranbrook Bucks.
Dynamiters Scherger and Dobson sign with Cranbrook Bucks

Two Kimberley Dynamiters, defenseman Nick Dobson and goalie Eric Scherger, have signed… Continue reading

1914
It happened this week in 1914

March 21 - 27: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Sixth-grader Marcus Weiberg suffered skull fractures in a dirt-bike accident near Creston on Tuesday, March 22.
Community donations flood campaign for Fruitvale boy injured in dirt-bike accident

The 11-year-old boy’s aunt started a Facebook fundraiser when her nephew was flown to BC Children’s Hospital

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

woensdregt column
Being a Church in a Pandemic

Yme Woensdregt Earlier this year, three churches in the lower mainland brought… Continue reading

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU

Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert, Jan. 30, 2021. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19: Friends, family allowed to visit B.C. senior homes April 1

Communal dining, outings also allowed with precautions

(Unsplash)
44% of Canadians feel their careers would suffer if they revealed mental health issues: report

Half of managers said they drank more in February than they did in October, before the second wave

SD 10 in Nakusp. (File photo)
Arrow Lakes school board changes land acknowledgement to only include Sinixt

‘As educators, it’s our job to be as truthful as possible’

John Horgan, Premier of B.C. praises the efforts of Prince Rupert with the success of the community-wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic in his briefing on March 24. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert has reached 85% COVID vaccination mark

Prince Rupert’s attitude is needed across the province, Premier said

The BC SPCA is reminding drivers of the dangers of having pets in vehicles, both when leaving it parked and when travelling. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA warns drivers about dangers of pets in vehicles, both when parked and travelling

Use harnesses, crates, and don’t let your dog stick its head out the window are all tips from SPCA

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read