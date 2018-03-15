City advises residents to mitigate flood risks

Information available on city website to help homeowners eliminate and reduce flood damage.

The City of Cranbrook is warning local residents to prepare their homes and properties for flood risk as warmer temperatues give way to more rain and snowmelt.

City staff says homeowners should ensure their lots are properly graded with ground sloping away from the house — preferably towards the street — so water drains away from the foundation and towards storm sewers.

It’s also recommended to install backwater sanitary valves, which are designed to allow sater to flow in one direction and can offer a decreased risk of a sewage backup. A sump pump that drains into a back yard or a storm sewer system and not a sanitary system is also an option to prevent sewage backups.

The city has created a section on their website that contains information on flooding preparation and how to mitigate risks with solutoins ranging from simple and inexpensive fixes to more labour intesive and longer term projects.

Additional information covers topics such as backflow prevention and proper lot grading, along with information on risks around spring melt and overland flooding and the use of sump pumps and sandbags.

The website also helps residents to understand the differences between the City’s storm sewer and sanitary sewer systems and provides information around homeowner responsibilities.

