City adopts tax rate bylaw with 3.97 per cent increase

Cranbrook city council has formally approved the a tax rate bylaw that will see a 3.97 per cent increase on residential taxes, depending on changes in assessed value over the last year.

The city has budgeted revenues of $66 million, of which $27 million will be raised through property taxes. Residential ($16.8 million) and business ($9.7 million) make up the majority of the general municipal property tax classes.

Included in the $27 million is a one per-cent dedicated road improvement tax that is expected to raise $2.2 million.

The tax rates were developed with a 61/36 per cent split between residential and business class taxes, according to a city staff report.

Properties within the City of Cranbrook have a collective assessed value of $2.79 biillion. Based on data from B.C. Assessment, residential and business class average assessed values increased by 5.03 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively, over the last year.

The city illustrates the tax impact on a residential property valued at $300,000 in 2018 and extrapolates based on a 5.03 per cent average increase in assessed value for 2019. See the chart below.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says
Next story
Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Just Posted

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

Eagles soar into Nelson Fight Night

Eight Cranbrook Eagles Boxers showed off their talent against their respective opponents

Cranbrook Lacrosse hosts tournament

Teams from B.C. and Alberta came to Cranbrook to take part in the Kootenay Box Lacrosse Tournament

City adopts tax rate bylaw with 3.97 per cent increase

Cranbrook city council has formally approved the a tax rate bylaw that… Continue reading

Chernove wins two medals in Italy

The Cranbrook cyclist competed at the first round of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read