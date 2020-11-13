Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to the podium for a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Dr. Bonnie Henry says while Santa Claus is “probably” immune to COVID-19, Christmas will still look just a little different this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to the podium for a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Dr. Bonnie Henry says while Santa Claus is “probably” immune to COVID-19, Christmas will still look just a little different this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

‘We can find ways to do this safely that will protect the elders in our family’

While Santa Claus is “probably” immune to the novel coronavirus, B.C.’s top doctor is warning that a pandemic Christmas will still look different this year.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a news conference Thursday (Nov. 12) that there won’t be a vaccine by Christmas so gatherings will need to be smaller than holidays in years past. Meanwhile, she said researchers are learning the virus spreads more easily indoors.

“We can find ways to do this safely that will protect the elders in our family. Yes, we can see them, but we can’t be together in the same way,” she said.

As for Father Christmas? “He’ll be washing his hands a lot, and he probably won’t be eating cookies and milk in every house this year, but we’ll find ways of making it work.”

On Thursday B.C. surpassed 20,000 test-positive cases since the virus – which currently has no vaccine or cure – touched down in the province in January.

READ MORE: B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wayne Stetski: Provincial results could point to federal election
Next story
UPDATED: Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty of manslaughter

Just Posted

RCMP stock photo (Black Press)
Emergency services responding to two vehicle rollovers north of Cranbrook

A pair of vehicle rollovers between McPhee Bridge and the airport access… Continue reading

NDP candidate Wayne Stetski for Kootenay East in the 2020 BC provincial election. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
Wayne Stetski: Provincial results could point to federal election

The NDP candidate for Kootenay East said incumbent governments were seeing success in elections across Canada amid the pandemic

The City of Cranbrook purchased 100 acres of industrial land formerly owned by Tembec in 2018. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
City of Cranbrook proposing sale of former Tembec Lands for $6M

The City of Cranbrook is proposing to sell the former Tembec industrial… Continue reading

The former Canadian Tire property has been sold, according to the City of Cranbrook.
Former Canadian Tire property, building sold to Calgary development company

The former Canadian Tire building and property has been sold to a… Continue reading

Automated curbside recycling will be coming to Cranbrook next spring, according to the city.
City signs agreement for curbside recycling collection to start next spring

The City of Cranbrook has signed a five-year funding agreement with RecycleBC… Continue reading

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to the podium for a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Dr. Bonnie Henry says while Santa Claus is “probably” immune to COVID-19, Christmas will still look just a little different this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

‘We can find ways to do this safely that will protect the elders in our family’

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

B.C. school-related COVID-19 cases show that most students with respiratory symptoms do not have COVID-19, a finding made easier by introduction of simpler tests for children. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Schools, hospitals top B.C.’s COVID-19 protection list

School transmission remains low, community high

In communities all over North America and beyond, thousands of families are celebrating Adoption Month.
Adoption Awareness Month: How adoption works in B.C.

Children and young people need “Families That Fit” — people who are willing to build their families in a way that is not “traditional”

The Cranbrook Age Friendly Committee is looking to introduce the Seniors’ Centers Without Walls program for Cranbrook and area
Cranbrook Age Friendly Committee wants to bring in Seniors’ Centers Without Walls program for area

The Cranbrook Age Friendly Committee is looking at introducing a new program… Continue reading

Are you afraid of the number 13? (Pixabay)
Friday the 13th and World Kindness Day collide in 2020

Two very different days collide – because that truly is on brand for 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Snow clings to tree branches as a woman crosses a street in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. British Columbia’s electrical supplier says homeowners are not ready for the upcoming winter storm season even though many households report they weathered COVID-19-related closures and shortages earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro warns toilet paper stockpiles won’t help when storms cut power

Crown utility says its data show there has been a 117 per cent increase in storms over the past several years

Most Read