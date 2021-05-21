Police say Chris Saccoccia or “Chris Sky” is facing three charges in relation to uttering death threats and assault. (Facebook/Chris Sky)

Police say Chris Saccoccia or “Chris Sky” is facing three charges in relation to uttering death threats and assault. (Facebook/Chris Sky)

Chris Sky, vocal anti-masker, charged with death threats ahead of speaking in Vancouver

Police received a report Wednesday saying that Sky threatened to shoot elected officials and a member of the public

An anti-mask rally will go ahead Sunday in Vancouver although its keynote speaker was arrested and charged with assault and uttering death threats.

Police say Chris Saccoccia, otherwise known as “Chris Sky,” fled from officers when they approached the 37-year-old at his Toronto home Wednesday.

An officer had to jump out of the path of Saccoccia’s vehicle to avoid being hit by the car.

“The man then sped away from officers,” police said in a statement Friday.

Saccoccia turned himself in to police Thursday (May 20) and was arrested.

RELATED: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests (VIDEO)

He’s currently facing three charges: one count of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle and three counts of uttering death threats.

Police received a report Wednesday that Saccoccia allegedly threatened to “shoot several people” over the phone, including elected officials and a member of the public.

The prominent anti-mask advocate still plans to speak at Vancouver’s upcoming “Freedom Rally,” according to a video on social media.

“We’re on our way to Vancouver so they did not stop us,” Saccoccia said Friday.

According to a flyer, the May 23 event on Sunset Beach will include DJs, dancing, barbecues and laser shows.

To date, police in Vancouver have not fined organizers of these rallies in contravention of current public health orders.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronaviruscrimeprotest

Previous story
Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts doubled over five weeks as daily cases drop
Next story
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 days paid sick leave for COVID-19

Just Posted

1914
It happened this week in 1914

May 16 - 22: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

A scrapped vehicle at the Tie Lake Transfer Station caught fire on Wednesday night. (Image courtesy of Regional District of East Kootenay)
Firefighters respond to fire at Tie Lake Transfer Station

The incident was the fourth fire at the station since April 17

Mount Sentinel Secondary students have successfully pitched a project that will install solar panels at the school. L-R: Teacher Danny Leeming, students Adriana Wilson, Daniela Sirois and Deity Daunheimer. Photo: Tyler Harper
Student-led initiative leads to solar system approved for Kootenay high school

Mount Sentinel Secondary’s Grade 12 students will raise money every year for additional panels

Max Cuevas, 12, holds his mother’s hand as he receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse practitioner Nicole Noche at Families Together of Orange County in Tustin, Calif., Thursday, May 13, 2021. The state began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Care home outbreak over, 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Parents can also now bring their children aged 12 and up to receive vaccines

The Cranbrook Bucks celebrate a win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook during a preseason game last fall. Photo courtesy cranbrookbucks.ca
Bucks hand out team awards following conclusion of Penticton pod season

The Cranbrook Bucks have handed out team awards following the completion of… Continue reading

The goats of Vahana Nature Restoration were fighting and feasting on weeds at Cranbrook’s Idlewild Park, Thursday, May 20. (Barry Coulter photo)
VIDEO: Goats tackle weeds at Idlewild Park in Cranbrook

The goats of Vahana Nature Restoration were on hand at Cranbrook’s Idlewild… Continue reading

Pixabay
Woensdregt: What’s so great about perfection?

Perfectionism is a savage god. It demands a physical cost, a social cost, a personal cost

Officers on the Delta Police Department’s new violence suppression team targeting the ongoing gang conflict are now wearing body-worn cameras for officer safety reasons. The move marks the first time that a front-line patrol police team in B.C. will be using body-worn cameras on a regular basis, according to the device’s manufacturer, Axom. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police anti-gang team first in B.C. to use body-worn cameras

DPD launched interdiction team May 15; have since seized drugs, cash and sword from alleged gangsters

“Circuit-breaker” restrictions on public dining remain in effect over the Victoria Day weekend. File photo
B.C.’s COVID-19 inspectors will be watching how you eat this long weekend

Police also warn that restrictions against large gatherings also remain in effect

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo responds to a question about vaccines during a weekly news conference, Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts doubled over five weeks as daily cases drop

Njoo: ‘post-holiday spike’ could threaten the progress we’ve made’

Rail shipment of lumber from B.C.’s Interior. (Black Press Media files)
Despite shortage, U.S. moves to double some Canadian lumber duties

B.C. industry says American builders, home buyers will pay

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Canada extends ban on direct flights from India, Pakistan by 30 more days

Transport Canada says barring flights from those two countries is necessary to protect the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read