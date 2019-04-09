China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

An orange tabby-style cat has likely used up more than a few of its nine lives during an unauthorized trip from China to B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC SPCA, North Cariboo District Branch)

An orange tabby cat is likely to have used up more than a few of its nine lives during an unauthorized trip from China to B.C.

The North Cariboo District Branch of the BC SPCA says the emaciated, six-year-old female was found inside a shipping container originally loaded nearly a month ago in Shenzhen.

READ MORE: Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

The container arrived by freighter in the Port of Vancouver and was shipped to Prince George, where the unnamed cat was found amongst the pallets, shredded cardboard and foam pellets inside the container.

No food or water was available, but it’s believed the cat survived by licking condensation that had formed on the container walls.

Animal control officers say the feline weighed just 1 1/2 kilograms when it was found by staff at an auto glass distribution company as they unpacked the crates.

The cat is quarantined while being nursed back to health and the SPCA estimates the cost to save it will reach almost $2,800.

Alex Schare with North Cariboo District SPCA says she knew right away the cat would have an amazing story, and would require life-saving care following weeks of starvation.

The cat is on fluids and receiving small amounts of food to ensure its body adjusts properly to renewed nutrition.

The strict quarantine is to ensure no diseases are passed to people or animals in this country.

“She has also undergone blood work and will receive a rabies vaccine and dental work when she is strong enough,” a release says.

Quarantine won’t end until two weeks after the rabies shot, so the cat will be under care for some time. The SPCA is appealing for donations to help defray the costs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye
Next story
RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Just Posted

Council to reconsider Balment Park location for KEYSA sports facility

Mayor put forward motion to reconsider earlier vote, citing “new information” that’s come to light

Crown argues evidence admissibility in child bride case

Prosecutors seek to include marriage and priesthood records in Bountiful child removal trial

Mount Baker Wild clash against Cranbrook Firefighters in charity basketball game

The annual McDonald’s Wildfire Classic saw a showdown between the Wild and local firefighters

Cranbrook man arrested after serious assault in Kimberley

Kimberley RCMP are currently investigating an incident that took place Sunday afternoon,… Continue reading

Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

Please note that the Don Davies Quartet performance at the Heritage Inn… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The resort marked the end of another successful season with the annual event.

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Katy Butler examines the final stage common to everyone in… Continue reading

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. hunter fined after luring bears in with greased logs, dog food

A South Okanagan hunting guide has been fined

RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Financial crimes coexist with gangs, opioids, human trafficking, terrorism

PHOTO: Moose on the loose in northern B.C.

Horsefly residents enjoy up close and personal time with friendly moose

Humpback whale safety campaign launched as population booms on B.C. coast

‘See a blow? Go slow!’ campaign aimed at protecting boaters and whales

Trudeau broke law by kicking former ministers out of caucus, Philpott says

Wilson-Raybould quit the cabinet in mid-February and Philpott followed a few weeks later

Most Read