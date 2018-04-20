Dr. Sean Cambridge and Dr. Rosemarie Cambridge are no longer permitted to run their medical practice in Chilliwack after failing to pass the board exam five and four times respectively over six years. (Chilliwack Division of Family Practice)

B.C. doctor reprimanded for lying to College of Physicians and Surgeons

Dr. Sean Cambridge no longer allowed to practise after failing board exams five times in six years

A Chilliwack doctor who lost his licence to practice medicine in B.C. in 2017 for repeatedly failing the qualifying exam has been formally reprimanded by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. (the College).

Dr. Sean Liam Oscar Christopher Cambridge and his wife Dr. Rosemarie Trellis Penelope Cambridge, a married couple, were granted provisional licences to practise medicine in B.C. in 2011, the two taking on a large practice in the city, which faces a shortage of family doctors.

Now more than 1,000 patients are left without a family doctor after the pair repeatedly failed to pass the licensing exam.

But it was Sean Cambridge’s failure to disclose the fact that he had his licence revoked in Saskatchewan that led to the College reprimand this week, which comes with a $5,000 fine, and a number of other conditions.

In a press release issued April 18, the College said Cambridge “admitted to engaging in unprofessional conduct by making a material misrepresentation on his application for registration to the College.”

Specifically, he did not tell the College that he was at one time registered with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) and that licence was terminated.

He answered in the negative to this question: “Have you ever had your licence to practise medicine in any jurisdiction revoked, suspended, or restricted in any way?”

After six years of practising medicine in Chilliwack, and failing to pass the board exams five times in six years – Rosemarie Cambridge failed four times in six years – the couple’s registration with the College was cancelled on Sept. 12, 2017.

The Cambridges’ lawyer told the CBC’s Eric Rankin that the had 1,180 patients in the last full year of their practice. Those patients are now without a family doctor, but a reliable source has told The Progress the number of patients under their care was actually much higher than that.

And while he was on a provisional licence that sets limits on the practice, according to the Ministry of Health’s public records, Sean Cambridge billed just an average of $557,130 for the five fiscal years between 2012/2013 and 2016/2017, considerably higher than the provincial average.

This week it was announced Sean Cambridge consented to the disposition by the College, which includes: a formal reprimand; notification to the College of the location of his patient records; payment to the college of $5,000; a note if he is ever registered again that he is in the “Conditional – Disciplined” class; and that if he re-applies to the College he must attend and complete a multi-disciplinary assessment program, participate in continuing medical education with a focus on ethics and professionalism, and attend an interview at the College.

And while the formal reprimand issued this week could spell the end of his career in medicine in Chilliwack and B.C., it may not as he could eventually pass the exam and re-apply. Many patients, however, have expressed real dissatisfaction with the Cambridges’ practice repeatedly over the years.

From misdiagnoses to overlooked test results to bad bedside manner, patients have anecdotally expressed a number of concerns about the Cambridges to The Progress.

See more on this story next week in print and at www.theprogress.com.

• RELATED: Free agency of doctors could be curbed with parameters, says Chilliwack-Kent MLA

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Prince Charles to be next Commonwealth leader
Next story
B.C. hockey team owners seek $250,000 for alleged discrimination

Just Posted

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

Air cadets welcome new commanding officer

Trevor Crawley There is a new commander officer in charge of the… Continue reading

Photo exhibit showcases Mountains of Personality

Project from local photographer puts the spotlight on regional personalities, landmarks

VIDEO: Highway 3A reopened after mudslide cleared

A mudslide closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam on Wednesday.

Society wages campaign against distracted driving

As April is Distracted Driving Month, it’s a good occasion for SADD’s message to be heard loud and clear

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

The unparalleled success of the Boston Women’s Health Collective

Mike Selby It was in the fall of 1970 when a small… Continue reading

And the polls say… undecided and divided

The Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline controversy/crisis/debacle continues to eat the news… Continue reading

Scott’s Diamond Forever celebrates retiring great

Neil Diamond tribute at St. Eugene a fundraiser for Parkinson’s; marks singer-songwriter’s announcement

Mimetic Theory and Facebook

Yme Woensdregt After steadfastly resisting for many years, I joined facebook a… Continue reading

Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city

The gas wars continue in Vernon, B.C. with prices as low as $109.9 in North Okanagan

Trudeau ends 3-country tour with global reputation, alliances intact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds footing on the world stage after China and India controversies

Province’s $6.5M will help women escape violence, Public Safety Minister announces

Mike Farnworth made the funding announcement in Surrey Friday morning

Trial for gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon takes a turn

Charges for three men charged in the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon have changed

Most Read