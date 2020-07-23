Chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance says he’ll relinquish his post as chief of the defence staff ‘in the months to come’ (The Canadian Press)

Chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance announces impending retirement

Gen. Jonathan Vance says he’ll relinquish his post as chief of the defence staff ‘in the months to come’

Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada’s top soldier, says he’s retiring.

He says he’ll relinquish his post as chief of the defence staff “in the months to come” after the government has found a successor.

In a letter posted today, he tells the members of the Canada Armed Forces that they remain an inspiration to him and says he has given them his all.

Until he steps down, Vance says he’ll serve the military and Canadians with the “same energy and effort I always have.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is thanking Vance for his service, saying in a statement that he has launched the process to find a successor.

Vance was appointed to the position six years ago, capping a career that began in 1986 when he was commissioned into the the Royal Canadian Regiment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says
Next story
4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service responding to 1.5 hectare wildfire at Premier Lake

Skimmers using water from the lake to cool fire 50 km north of Cranbrook

The Zombies, and the lasting legacy of “Odessey and Oracle”

An interview with Colin Blunstone, lead singer of the legendary rock band

Fernie SAR mobilized in search of missing people

The group of four got lost on their way to Sandy Shores RV Park

Letter to the editor: Weighing the pros and cons of Teck expansion in Elk Valley

Tracy Flynn – Fairmont Hot Springs Teck’s proposed coal mine expansion in… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

July 19 - 25: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Consulate says farmworker injured after being punched & kicked by officer and attacked by police dog

What Makes for a Day Well Lived?

Yme Woensdregt About three years ago, I discovered American poet Mary Oliver,… Continue reading

It’s hotter than Hades, and here are your Hugs (and Slugs) …

Hugs: to the person who called out the large grocery chain who… Continue reading

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

Most Read