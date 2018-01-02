Chernove wins Cyclist of the Year award for 2nd year in a row

Chernove won five world championship titles in 2017 — two on the road and three on the track.

For the Townsman

For the second year in a row, Cranbrook’s Tristen Chernove has been chosen as Canadian Cyclist of the Year.

Last year, Tristen Chernove became the first Canadian Cyclist of the Year in the new Para category after winning gold, silver and bronze medals at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Chernove didn’t slow down in 2017, winning an incredible five world championship titles — two on the road and three on the track. Chernove is currently ranked Number 1 in the world for both road and track for his C2 category.

The Canadian Cyclist Awards are the oldest and most recognized cycling awards in Canada, voted on by thousands of cycling enthusiasts from across Canada and around the world.

Voting took place between December 9 and 23. The 21st edition of the Canadian Cyclist of the Year awards saw one repeat winner for 2017 (Chernove) and three newcomers in these Peoples Choice awards.

Three-time national champion Allison Beveridge of Calgary, Alberta, was chosen as the Female athlete of 2016, while Top-10 Vuelta a Espana winner Mike Woods of Gatineau, Quebec, is the Male cyclist.

Matteo Dal-Cin of Ottawa, Ontario, won the Best Individual Performance award for his win at the National Road Championships.

Chernove received 55% of first placed ballots cast in his category, followed by Shelley Gautier (Toronto, Ontario), a two-time world champion on the road in the T1 category, and Ross Wilson (Edmonton, Alberta), a three-time track world champion in the C1 category, both with 18%.

Canadian cyclists had a strong year in 2017, and voters had ten performances to chose from in the Best Individual Performance category, in disciplines ranging from Road to Para, Cyclo-cross, Downhill and Cross-country Mountain Bike.

Files from canadiancyclist.com