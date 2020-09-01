Tristen Chernove won a gold medal in the Para-Cycling Time Trial Men’s C2 at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Chernove will be leading Team Canada’s cycling team to the Para cycling road world championships in South Africa at the end of August. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Benavent/Canadian Paralympic Committee.

Chernove nominated to preliminary list for cycling team at Paralympics

Local para-athlete nominated to compete in cycling events at Paralympics in Tokyo next year

Tristen Chernove has been nominated to represent Canada at the next Paralympic Games, as Cycling Canada unveiled a preliminary list of para-athletes for one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The Paralympic Games, which were set to be hosted by Tokyo, Japan earlier this year, was postponed to next year due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The preliminary list of Cycling Canada athletes was compiled on a ranked order based on performances up to March 3, 2020. However, that list will be finalized next June to allow for additional athletes to make the team based on results from two World Cup events in 2021.

For the men’s team, Chernove was tapped at the top of the list to compete in the Track Time Trial, Track IP and Road Race events.

Pre-selecting athletes on a ranked list allows athletes to focus on Paralympic preparation and training, according to a Cycling Canada news release.

“Given these uncertain times, we are satisfied the selection amendments strike the best possible balance between our priorities,” said Para-Cycling Head Coach Sébastien Travers. “The amendments respect our core value of health, while allowing athletes to prepare optimally for the Games. The current list of pre-selected athletes makes a very strong team, reinforcing our confidence in the performances we can expect in Japan.

“By adding an exceptional selection clause, the 2021 spring events will also give a chance for athletes to qualify. This is a key point, given the lack of para events since the start of the pandemic. These last two World Cups will certainly motivate our athletes to perform next season.”

Based on the qualification system, Canada is projecting a quota of four women and five men for the national paracycling team, however, that could change based on the results of two final qualification events next year.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
KBRH new Emergency Department open for business
Next story
1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Just Posted

Chernove nominated to preliminary list for cycling team at Paralympics

Local para-athlete nominated to compete in cycling events at Paralympics in Tokyo next year

More family doctors needed in the East Kootenay region

East Kootenay Division of Family Practice delivers presentation to Rotary Club on need for more doctors

ANKORS East Kootenay hosts Overdose Awareness Day march in Cranbrook

B.C. has seen more than 900 overdose deaths in first seven months of 2020

Cranbrook firefighters knock down small fire near Moir Park

Firefighters extinguish small fire near Moir Park on Saturday afternoon

Four new members appointed to College Board of Governors

Four new faces will join the baord, while one was reappointed for another term

‘Amazing legacy’: Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope

Fred Fox said that even through the pandemic, people have reached out to see if they can participate

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Fatal hit-and-run suspect on Vancouver Island being urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

People unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from policy

KBRH new Emergency Department open for business

KBRH Health Foundation commits $1-million to Emergency Department project

How many Canadians will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Officials aren’t sure

Canada has secured contracts for four potential vaccines

Keep businesses going to outlast COVID-19, B.C. government told

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade releases recovery proposals

Most Read