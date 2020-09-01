Chernove nominated to preliminary list for cycling team at Paralympics

Local para-athlete nominated to compete in cycling events at Paralympics in Tokyo next year

Tristen Chernove won a gold medal in the Para-Cycling Time Trial Men’s C2 at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Chernove will be leading Team Canada’s cycling team to the Para cycling road world championships in South Africa at the end of August. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Benavent/Canadian Paralympic Committee.

Tristen Chernove has been nominated to represent Canada at the next Paralympic Games, as Cycling Canada unveiled a preliminary list of para-athletes for one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The Paralympic Games, which were set to be hosted by Tokyo, Japan earlier this year, was postponed to next year due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The preliminary list of Cycling Canada athletes was compiled on a ranked order based on performances up to March 3, 2020. However, that list will be finalized next June to allow for additional athletes to make the team based on results from two World Cup events in 2021.

For the men’s team, Chernove was tapped at the top of the list to compete in the Track Time Trial, Track IP and Road Race events.

Pre-selecting athletes on a ranked list allows athletes to focus on Paralympic preparation and training, according to a Cycling Canada news release.

“Given these uncertain times, we are satisfied the selection amendments strike the best possible balance between our priorities,” said Para-Cycling Head Coach Sébastien Travers. “The amendments respect our core value of health, while allowing athletes to prepare optimally for the Games. The current list of pre-selected athletes makes a very strong team, reinforcing our confidence in the performances we can expect in Japan.

“By adding an exceptional selection clause, the 2021 spring events will also give a chance for athletes to qualify. This is a key point, given the lack of para events since the start of the pandemic. These last two World Cups will certainly motivate our athletes to perform next season.”

Based on the qualification system, Canada is projecting a quota of four women and five men for the national paracycling team, however, that could change based on the results of two final qualification events next year.



