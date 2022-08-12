An appeal for information about a suspect in a machete attack on two people has led to an arrest and charges against a Vancouver man. A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An appeal for information about a suspect in a machete attack on two people has led to an arrest and charges against a Vancouver man. A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Charges in machete attack that seriously injured two in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police say the 37-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday

An appeal for information about a suspect in a machete attack on two people has led to charges against a Vancouver man.

Vancouver police say the 37-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday near the city’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

He is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault and remains in custody awaiting an Aug. 17 court date.

Police appealed for public help after the attack on June 19 left the victims with serious head and neck wounds.

They had been loading luggage outside a Downtown Eastside hotel at the time.

Police say surveillance video from the scene, coupled with tips from the public, led to the arrest.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Canadian wastewater surveillance expanding to new public health threats: Tam
Next story
B.C. First Nation delegation headed to Scotland to discuss repatriation of Nisga’a memorial pole

Just Posted

Bowen Byram is pictured with family and friends with the Stanley Cup shortly after the Colorado’s Game 6 victory, including his Mom Stacey and Dad Shawn (second and third from left). (Photo courtesy the Byram family)
Bowen Byram and the Stanley Cup are coming to Cranbrook

Smoke is pictured billowing from the Connell Ridge fire, south of Cranbrook. (Photo via BC Wildfire Service)
10 new lightning-caused wildfires in Southeast Fire Centre

Pictured is a screenshot of the BC Wildfire map, showing the Khartoum Creek fire near Fort Steele. This fire was discovered Friday, August 12 and is under control. (File Photo)
New fire start near Fort Steele under control

Pictured are the folks of Flippin’ Crepes at the 2022 Hometown for Hunger Event in Cranbrook. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Cranbrook’s 7th annual Hometown for Hunger raises over $9K for local food programs