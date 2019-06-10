Chamber seeking volunteers for visitor information centres

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce is putting out the call for more volunteers to help run two visitors centres during the summer tourism season.

The Elizabeth Lake Visitor Information Centre at the south entrance to Cranbrook opened up on May 31, and the chamber is looking for a few more volunteers to staff the satellite office, which is open from June to September, seven days a week.

“It is an opportunity to meet people from all over the world and tell them about the community and area you love,” said Laura Kennedy, Cranbrook Chamber Office Manager. “Many of our volunteers have formed lasting friendships by spending shift time together.”

According to long time voluteers, working at the information centre is a great chance to meet people and talk about the great attributes of Cranbrook and the region. The time requirement is quite minimal at one four-hour shift a week. Often couples work together or split up and work with others as a chance to socialize between visitors. Training is provided to Destination BC guidelines and the season wraps up with a fabulous appreciation dinner.

“Our volunteers are essential to the visitor information services we provide at Elizabeth Lake. The vast majority of our volunteers are retired but of course all ages can sign up to enjoy a summer of talking to our visitors and providing information and directions,” said Kennedy.

If you are looking for summer employment, the Chamber is also hiring two additional summer staff at their main office. For more information on the job postings please visit the Chamber website or social media pages.

To sign up, or to obtain more information for volunteering, please call Michelle Doll or Laura Kennedy at the Chamber office 250 426 5914.

