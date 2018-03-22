Chamber elects new exective board

Ballots cast for the first time in recent memory as seven candidates ran for four open positions.

Left to right: Sharrie Paulsen, Chris Botterill, Julie Godsave, Wesley Rogers, Sandra van Steijn, Jason Fast, Tracey Whiting, David Stypula. Missing from photo: Rachel Lucas, Frank Vanden Broek, Ryan Gibbard, Christine Hoechsmann. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce.

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce has some new faces on the executive board.

Wesley Rogers, a partner at Rella Paolini & Rogers, was named president of the board on Wednesday during an Annual General Meeting at the Heritage Inn.

Jason Fast with East Kootenay Community Credit Union was named vice president, while Chris Botterill will serve as past president.

David Stypula, with Stypula Financial Group, CIBC Wood Gundy, will take on the role of treasurer.

Rachel Lucas (Columbia Basin Trust), Julie Godsave (JAG Resources), Sharrie Paulsen (Hub Insurance) and Sandra Van Steijn (St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino) were elected as directors to two-year terms till March 31, 2020.

The four were elected from a pool of seven candidates and will join the remaining four board directors in Ryan Gibbered (McElhanney Consulting Services Ltd.), Tracey Whiting (College of the Rockies), Frank Vanden Broek (Sun Life Financial) and Christine Hoechsmann (The Bedroom Furniture Gallery) whose terms expire on March 31, 2019.

“There was certainly a buzz in the room as the members were preparing to fill out their ballots,” said Chamber executive director David D. Hull. “We have seven candidates vying for four positions. It was good to see the membership having a say in the make up of the board and not just an acclamation slate being presented.”

The monthly meeting of chamber members also included presentations from Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cranbrook and District Community Foundation (CDCF) and the East Kootenay Foundation for Health.

Big Brothers Big Sisters highlighted the mentorship work their volunteers do with young children, while the CDCF presented on their numerous endowment funds that support local organizations within the city.

Brenna Baker with the East Kootenay Foundation for Health praised the community for their financial support, noting that labs in the region need over $1 million in funding for equipment.