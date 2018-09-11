Chamber announces new executive director

Kristin Parsons to head up local business advocacy organization starting in November

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce has a new executive director.

Kristin Parsons, who most recently held the same role with the Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce, will join the organization in November.

Parsons brings 20 years of experience in marketing and event planning, association and non-profit management, tourism and communications specializing in business and program development, fund development, branding, and more.

“I am looking forward to learning more about the Cranbrook business community, building relationships and bringing together opportunities to address the needs of the business community,” said Parsons, in a press release.

An active and passionate volunteer, Parsons believes in the value of the volunteer network and looks forward to finding opportunities to volunteer her time and skills with groups in the community. Kristin will be moving into the community with her eight year old daughter Isabelle. Together they enjoy quadding, playing softball and spending time at the lake.

“The Board is excited about the skills and experience Kristin is bringing to the Chamber,” said Wes Rogers, president of the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce. “We have complete confidence in her ability to deliver on our mission and position the Chamber as the voice of business in Cranbrook.”

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce includes membership from nearly 500 businesses in the area spanning the entire cross section of the local economy with the mission of advocating for a healthy business climate in the city.

