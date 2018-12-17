Romaine lettuce is seen at market in Montreal on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. PAUL CHIASSON / THE CANADIAN PRESS

CFIA announces recall of some types of cauliflower, lettuce due to E. coli fears

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of certain types of cauliflower and lettuce due to possible E. coli contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of certain types of cauliflower and lettuce due to possible E. coli contamination.

In a post on its website, the agency says the products were produced by California-based Adam Bros. Farming Inc., and distributed in at least six provinces: Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The affected products include cauliflower with the Adam Brothers Family Farms logo, as well as green and red leaf lettuces that were sold in bulk without packaging.

The CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the recall, but anyone who thinks they may have purchased affected products should throw them out or return them.

It says the recall was triggered by one in the U.S., which resulted from an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

U.S. officials said last week that a water reservoir at Adam Bros. Farms in Santa Barbara County tested positive for the bacterial strain, and the owners are co-operating with authorities.

Read more: Food agency taking steps to prevent entry of lettuce suspected in E. coli cases

Read more: Three more cases of E. coli confirmed, none found in tested Canadian lettuce

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Top of mind: ‘Justice’ is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year

Just Posted

Big win for Kootenay ICE against Kamloops Blazers

ICE snap their 12 game losing streak.

Jingle Bell Walk takes over school neighbourhood

Kootenay Orchards Elementary School collects donated food items for the Cranbrook Food Bank Society

Parkour: more than jumps and flips

Parkour has been becoming a fast favourite with kids due to its popularity on the internet.

Avalanche Canada issues special public warning

Very weak layer buried under recent snow a cause for concern

Special Public Avalanche Warning for Most Mountainous Regions of BC

Avalanche Canada is issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry… Continue reading

CFIA announces recall of some types of cauliflower, lettuce due to E. coli fears

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of certain types of cauliflower and lettuce due to possible E. coli contamination.

Mapping the way along Pathways to Recovery

Top of the World Ranch Treatment Centre hosts community discussion about how to find and pursue recovery locally

Top of mind: ‘Justice’ is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year

Merriam-Webster has chosen “justice” as its 2018 word of the year, driven by the churning news cycle and President Trump’s Twitter feed.

‘Spider-Verse’ swings to the top; ‘Mortal Engines’ tanks

“Spider-Verse” has been very well-received among critics, and audiences in exit surveys gave it a rare A+ CinemaScore.

Canadians spent almost $64,000 on goods and services in 2017

Households in B.C. each spent $71,001 with housing costs contributing to higher average

Speaker at rally says Alberta oil ‘puts tofu on the table in Toronto!’

RCMP estimated more than 1,500 people attended the rally in Grande Prairie

White House closer to partial shutdown with wall demand

Without a resolution, parts of the federal government will shut down at midnight on Friday, Dec. 21

Canucks score 3 power-play goals in 4-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver sniper Boeser has 6 goals in last 5 games

Microscopic parasite found in Prince Rupert water affecting thousands

More than 12,000 residents affected by the boil water advisory issued Dec. 14

Most Read