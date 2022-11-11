Ceremony marks Remembrance Day in Cranbrook

Cranbrook marked Remembrance Day with a ceremony at Rotary Park, honouring veterans who have served and sacrificed in the name of freedom.

Active military personnel, veterans, cadets, and first responders such as RCMP, firefighters, paramedics, search and rescue, among many others, were honoured and acknowledged for their service to country and community.

Mount Baker Secondary School students led by Evan Bueckert led the national anthem and God Save the King, along with other musical offerings.

Padre Gordon Henry with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 gave an address and prayer, recalling back through history the toll of war has had on Canada and the world, while also recognizing the current Ukrainian defence of freedom against Russia’s military aggression.

Henry singled out the Allied raid on the Nazi-held French port of Dieppe in a disastrous attempt to test Axis fortifications, noting the recent discovery of a Red Ensign flag that was carried into battle and reclaimed to feature into the national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa.

He also acknowledged the cost of war, particularly from the Second World War, in terms of treasure spent and the 45,000 Canadians who were killed in combat and 55,000 who were wounded.

Murray Knipfel trumpeted The Last Post, while Dan MacKinnon piped in the Legion Colour Parade as well as The Lament.

Acting Mayor Wesly Graham laid a wreath on behalf of the City of Cranbrook, while Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka attended a ceremony in Sparwood and Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison marched in his RCMP Red Serge at a ceremony in Creston.

To close the ceremony, the Cenotaph was encircled by wreaths and the public was invited to leave their poppies on the monument in tribute.

While Indigenous and Metis veterans were honoured during Friday’s Remembrance Day ceremony in Cranbrook, Ktunaxa veterans were also recognized for their service and sacrifice during a ceremony at the Dan Joe Memorial Gym marking Indigenous Veterans Day on Nov. 8 in the ʔaq̓am Community.

ʔaq̓am leadership is currently in the planning stages of creating a veterans plaque that will be structured and placed in the community.

Leading up to Remembrance Day, students at schools in Cranbrook also held their own assemblies and ceremonies, such as Kootenay Christian Academy.