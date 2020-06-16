Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Monday June 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

The federal government will extend eligibility for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit by eight weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday (June 16).

The CERB pays out $500 per week (or $2,000 per month) for people who have lost their job or earn no more than $1,000 per four week period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefit had previously maxed out at 16 weeks, having started on March 15. The extension announced Tuesday will extend it until Sept. 9.

Trudeau’s announcement comes amid heated discussions about the emergency benefit, including fining or jailing fraudsters. The federal NDP have made extending the benefit a requirement for supporting the minority Liberals in an upcoming confidence vote.

Earlier this month, the Parliamentary Budget Office had predicted extending the CERB would cost an additional $64 billion. Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, the emergency benefit had a budget of $60 billion, up from an original $35 billion. Trudeau did not provide updated costs for the eight-week extension but suggested costs would be lower than expected as more businesses reopened across the country.

READ MORE: Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

READ MORE: Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CanadaCoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Is your cat running amok in Cranbrook?
Next story
Youth supports coming to Cranbrook through new Foundry centre

Just Posted

Is your cat running amok in Cranbrook?

If cats are off their home property or not leashed, they are considered running-at-large, City says

Youth supports coming to Cranbrook through new Foundry centre

Cranbrook is one of eight communities that will benefit from a new… Continue reading

Farm life: Mother Nature always wins

Water, wind or fire, it’s up to Mother Nature.

St. Aidan’s Orthodox Church holding services with additional safety measures

As provincially-mandated restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic begin to lift, that… Continue reading

Property tax due date remains July 2 as deadline looms

Property tax due date is looming, and the City of Cranbrook is… Continue reading

WATCH: Mount Baker students create online musical theatre project

Their production of ‘Oklahoma!’ was cancelled due to COVID-19

Government pledges $3M to improve salmon stocks, restoration in B.C.

Seven projects will get $3M under joint federal/provincial program to reverse declines

B.C. expands gas price tracking to four communities this summer

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Zero-tolerance: Top Indigenous leader calls for systemic change for policing

Justin Trudeau said it was important for the families of the victims to get answers

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

Public, media blocked from council meetings in northern B.C. town for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules

Most Read