The Columbia Basin Trust will be seeking your input on their new management plan this spring. CBT file.

CBT seeks input for new strategic plan

RDEK board updated on CBT plans to develop new strategic plan, mark 25th anniversary

The Columbia Basin Trust is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary this year and is marking the occasion with a number of initiatives, including the creation of a new strategic plan.

Representatives from the CBT presented to the Regional District of East Kootenay board of directors last week and provided an update on the organization’s activities and plans for the future.

Jocelyn Carver, the CBT board chair, along with Johnny Strilaeff, CBT President and Chief Executive Officer, spoke about how the organization has fared with it’s previous strategic plan since 2016 and the steps towards a new plan that will be developed this year.

This past year, the CBT was involved with 1,700 new projects and partnerships within the Basin in areas that cover 13 strategic priorities, according to Carver. Those 13 priorities include sectors such as affordable housing, broadband, economic development, First Nation relationships, non-profit support, and many others.

For example, on the affordable housing pillar, the CBT has attracted $123 million into the region for housing-related investments, developing 580 affordable rental housing units, and retrofitting more than 1,000 rental units for energy efficiency, according to Carver.

However, a new strategic plan is in the works, starting with consultations with Basin residents in 40 communities across the region. Strilaeff said the CBT must consult with residents by law to formulate the plan.

“It’s my sincere hope that everybody who has an interest in the Trust and the work of the Trust and the activities that will be taking place in the future — attend a community meeting, provide input, speak to those within your network and encourage their participation in those community meetings,” said Strilaeff.

Feedback can also be made online through the CBT website.

In addition to the community consultations, the CBT will be hosting two symposia; one in Trail and one in Golden. Strilaeff referenced the success of a previous event hosted in Kimberley, where the keynote speaker was famed Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, and hopes that both events this year help map out the CBT’s future.

Dates for local community consultations include:

March 30th, 2 p.m.

Jaffray

Jaffray Hall

April 21, 2 p.m.

Kimberley

Elk’s Lodge

June 9th, 2 p.m.

Cranbrook

Royal Alexandra Hall

June 10th, 2 p.m.

Moyie

Moyie Hall

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Harry, Meghan do their last royal job at Commonwealth event
Next story
‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector

Just Posted

CBT seeks input for new strategic plan

RDEK board updated on CBT plans to develop new strategic plan, mark 25th anniversary

Laurie Middle School band returns from Okanagan music festival

Students performed for adjudicators, participated in workshops to learn new skills

Let That Fiddle Sing

Natalie MacMaster in Cranbrook

Teck updates RDEK board on proposed Castle Mountain expansion

Teck is eyeing an expansion of operations at Fording River that would… Continue reading

UPDATED: Reports of two dogs dead, a third extremely ill after walking in Wycliffe Butte

UPDATE: As of Saturday, Mar. 7 Another report on Facebook has been… Continue reading

B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Trail RCMP seek female suspect in armed robbery

Police report the crime occurred at the East Trail Safeway on Sunday

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Most Read