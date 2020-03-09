CBT seeks input for new strategic plan

The Columbia Basin Trust will be seeking your input on their new management plan this spring. CBT file.

The Columbia Basin Trust is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary this year and is marking the occasion with a number of initiatives, including the creation of a new strategic plan.

Representatives from the CBT presented to the Regional District of East Kootenay board of directors last week and provided an update on the organization’s activities and plans for the future.

Jocelyn Carver, the CBT board chair, along with Johnny Strilaeff, CBT President and Chief Executive Officer, spoke about how the organization has fared with it’s previous strategic plan since 2016 and the steps towards a new plan that will be developed this year.

This past year, the CBT was involved with 1,700 new projects and partnerships within the Basin in areas that cover 13 strategic priorities, according to Carver. Those 13 priorities include sectors such as affordable housing, broadband, economic development, First Nation relationships, non-profit support, and many others.

For example, on the affordable housing pillar, the CBT has attracted $123 million into the region for housing-related investments, developing 580 affordable rental housing units, and retrofitting more than 1,000 rental units for energy efficiency, according to Carver.

However, a new strategic plan is in the works, starting with consultations with Basin residents in 40 communities across the region. Strilaeff said the CBT must consult with residents by law to formulate the plan.

“It’s my sincere hope that everybody who has an interest in the Trust and the work of the Trust and the activities that will be taking place in the future — attend a community meeting, provide input, speak to those within your network and encourage their participation in those community meetings,” said Strilaeff.

Feedback can also be made online through the CBT website.

In addition to the community consultations, the CBT will be hosting two symposia; one in Trail and one in Golden. Strilaeff referenced the success of a previous event hosted in Kimberley, where the keynote speaker was famed Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, and hopes that both events this year help map out the CBT’s future.

Dates for local community consultations include:

March 30th, 2 p.m.

Jaffray

Jaffray Hall

April 21, 2 p.m.

Kimberley

Elk’s Lodge

June 9th, 2 p.m.

Cranbrook

Royal Alexandra Hall

June 10th, 2 p.m.

Moyie

Moyie Hall