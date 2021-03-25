CBT provides funding to Kimberley Cranbrook non-profits to close technology gaps

The Columbia Basin Trust is providing over $1 million to support technology-related initiatives for non-profit, community and indigenous groups in the Basin.

“Non-profits play an important role in community development, but we’ve heard that a lack of technological infrastructure can create barriers to delivering vital services to residents,” said Michelle d’Entremont, Delivery of Benefits Manager with the Trust. “We’re pleased to help so many groups close technology gaps and improve operations and service delivery in their communities.”

Funding will allow organizations to access technology that better meets their needs, from supporting administrative functions to increasing web connectivity, and in some cases offering office technology for community members use.

A number of Cranbrook and Kimberley area groups will benefit from the funding.

Receiving funding in Cranbrook are:

Columbia Basin Institute of Regional history – $2,855

Community Connections of Southeast BC – $19,689

Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club – $13,000

Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce – $2,150

Cranbrook Community Theatre Society – $10,000

Cranbrook Farmers’ Market – $2,750

Cranbrook Food Bank Society – $2,493

Key City Gymnastics – $4,570

Key City Theatre Society – $15,000

Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association – $4,650

Symphony of the Kootenays Association – $5,000

The Cranbrook and District Arts Council – $6,779

The Cranbrook Archives, Museum and Landmark Foundation – 42,201

The Cranbrook Curling Club – $8,877

Kootenay Employment Services Society – $15,000

And in Kimberley:

Kimberley Seniors Project Society – $850

Kimberley Wellness Foundation – $2,870

Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook – $3,359

