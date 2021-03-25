CBT provides funding to Kimberley Cranbrook non-profits to close technology gaps

The Columbia Basin Trust is providing over $1 million to support technology-related initiatives for non-profit, community and indigenous groups in the Basin.
“Non-profits play an important role in community development, but we’ve heard that a lack of technological infrastructure can create barriers to delivering vital services to residents,” said Michelle d’Entremont, Delivery of Benefits Manager with the Trust. “We’re pleased to help so many groups close technology gaps and improve operations and service delivery in their communities.”
Funding will allow organizations to access technology that better meets their needs, from supporting administrative functions to increasing web connectivity, and in some cases offering office technology for community members use.
A number of Cranbrook and Kimberley area groups will benefit from the funding.
Receiving funding in Cranbrook are:
Columbia Basin Institute of Regional history – $2,855
Community Connections of Southeast BC – $19,689
Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club – $13,000
Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce – $2,150
Cranbrook Community Theatre Society – $10,000
Cranbrook Farmers’ Market – $2,750
Cranbrook Food Bank Society – $2,493
Key City Gymnastics – $4,570
Key City Theatre Society – $15,000
Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association – $4,650
Symphony of the Kootenays Association – $5,000
The Cranbrook and District Arts Council – $6,779
The Cranbrook Archives, Museum and Landmark Foundation – 42,201
The Cranbrook Curling Club – $8,877
Kootenay Employment Services Society – $15,000
And in Kimberley:
Kimberley Seniors Project Society – $850
Kimberley Wellness Foundation – $2,870
Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook – $3,359
