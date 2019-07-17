The Cranbrook Community Theatre Society is receiving $26,900 to do an asset condition plan for the Studio Stage Door. Barry Coulter Photo.

CBT heritage funding comes in for three local projects

The Columbia Basin Trust has announced 2.8 million that will be used for supporting 43 heritage projects across the region, three of which are located in Cranbrook.

It is part of two funding streams; one is designed to preserve, rehabilitate and restore heritage buildings, while the other helps meet heritage sector needs.

Projects specific to Cranbrook are associated with St. Aidan Orthodox Church, Cranbrook Archives, Museum and Landmark Foundation, and the Cranbrook Community Theatre Society.

“The ways people can preserve this region’s history, and make sure it remains relevant to future generations, are as varied as the history itself,” said Johnny Strilaeff, President and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust. “With input from Basin residents, the Trust developed a strategic priority to ensure the history and culture of the Basin is celebrated. Alongside our partner Heritage BC, we are pleased to support heritage and other organizations, whether they plan to acquire or conserve assets or better manage and promote what they already have.”

St. Aidan is receiving $9,797 for a complete exterior restoration, including replacing the stained glass window protection, according to the CBT.

The Cranbrook Archives Museum and Landmark Foundation (CAMAL) is receiving $7,328 for a collections software upgrade project that will update the current collection management database to enable greater community accessibility.

The Cranbrook Community Theatre Society is receiving $26,900 to be used towards a heritage conservation plan for the Studio Stage Door that will map out asset condition and significance to the community.


Most Read