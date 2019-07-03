The Columbia Basin Trust has granted $30,000 in funding for an art installation in Cranbrook. Photo provided by Columbia Basin Trust.

CBT grants $30,000 for Cranbrook art installation

Cranbrook will be receiving a $30,000 grant from the Columbia Basin Trust that will be used towards an art installation at Harmony Park, opposite the Cranbrook History Centre.

The funding, made available through the Public Arts Grant program, is part of $92,400 that is being divided up between five communities across the Kootenay region.

“People in the Basin told us they wanted to see the history and culture of the region celebrated by vibrant arts, culture and heritage,” says Aimee Ambrosone, Executive Director of Delivery of Benefits for the Trust. “This program helps communities create or enhance spaces of public interest with the installation of outdoor public art like sculptures, murals and other types of art that are a draw for locals and visitors alike, while supporting and showcasing local artists.”

Cranbrook’s project, projected for completion next year, will feature a sculpture along the highway across from the Cranbrook History Centre that will enhance an existing green space.

“We thought that this was a fantastic way to create enhanced interest in this park,” says Ron Fraser, Director of Innovation and Collaboration for the City of Cranbrook. “It already has seating, grass, vegetation and night illumination. With the sculpture, it will have a new focus of interest and will become a destination for museum visitors, travellers and residents.”

Other communities that received funding include Meadow Creek, Nelson, Rossland and Salmo.

The final intake of the Public Arts Grant program will occur in 2020, as applicants are eligible for up to 80 per cent of the cost of artwork installation, to a maximum of $30,000.


Most Read