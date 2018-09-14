The Bulldog Mountain wildfire has prompted evacuation orders and alerts in the area north and west of Castlegar. (BC Wildfire photo)

Caution urged as people head back into wildfire affected areas in B.C.

As the wildfire season comes to an end, hunters, nature lovers are cautioned about using the back country

Even as the wildfire season comes to an end, hunters, nature lovers and anyone else heading back into the areas burned by British Columbia wildfires are urged to use caution.

The Ministry of Forests says in a news release that more than 9,450 square kilometres of forest and grassland burned, leaving behind a number of safety hazards for those out in the affected areas.

RELATED: Evacuation alert, order rscinded for Tweedsmuir Complex fires

The dangers include damaged trees falling over, hard-to-detect ash pits that remain hot long after a fire has died down, unstable terrain, increased potential for landslides and water runoff, damaged trail surfaces, and burned fencing that allows livestock to get on to roadways.

The BC Wildfire Service says the dangers after a fire may last for two years or more while the risk of floods or debris flows might last longer.

RELATED: Red Cross distributing cleanup kits south of Burns Lake

Although several regions have seen cooler and wetter weather, some fire restrictions remain in place in Kamloops, Southeast and Cariboo fire centres.

The Cariboo Regional District has also lifted the four remaining evacuation alerts in the region.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police watchdog called in to probe alleged assaults linked to hydro projects
Next story
42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Just Posted

The senior athletes at the 55+ BC Games

The most senior athletes at the track and field competition at the 2018 Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ BC Games are Margaret Raffan and Hildegard Buschhaus

Cops For Kids’ southeast B.C. tour rolls on

Annual RCMP fundraiser will see 34 cyclists ride 1,000 kilometres raising funds

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Cranbrook’s own Nathan Litz wins Emmy for work on Rick and Morty

Litz’s lifelong love of animation takes him to the thick of awards season in Los Angeles

B.C.’s Kootenays ask province to ban feeding troublesome turkeys

Dozens of foul fowls are roaming the streets of edgewater

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

Pick your abbreviation, it’s referendum time

For MLA, will it be FPTP, DMP, MMP or RUP?

Hugs and Slugs

• Slugs to the dog owners that let their dogs off leash… Continue reading

Learning to Ask the Right Questions

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Here is one of my favourite ways of talking… Continue reading

Booknotes: Playboy, Lena Söderberg and the first JPEG

Mike Selby The story is well known. In 1953, a struggling copywriter… Continue reading

BC blazes cool and army reservists head back to their day jobs

Every soldier on the fire lines volunteered to come

Marijuana police raid targeted those struggling with substance use: advocate

Sarah Blyth said a Friday raid in the Downtown Eastside was unnecessary, but police disagree

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Caution urged as people head back into wildfire affected areas in B.C.

As the wildfire season comes to an end, hunters, nature lovers are cautioned about using the back country

Most Read