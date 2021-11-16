Caution urged around local water bodies as ice begins to form

Pictured is the ‘Thin Ice’ sign at Idlewild. The City is urging caution around local water bodies as temperatures drop and ice begins to form. (City of Cranbrook file)

The City of Cranbrook is urging caution around local water bodies as temperatures continue to drop and ice begins to form.

It’s important for the public to be aware of the dangers thin ice presents, the City says, especially along Joseph Creek, Elizabeth and Idlewild Lakes.

“Thin ice creates many dangers for adults, kids and pets,” the City said in a release. “Please stay off the ice until it is at least six inches thick. We ask parents and caregivers to talk to their kids about the dangers thin ice presents and encourage adults to lead by example by staying off the ice, too. Keeping your pets away from open water bodies and thin ice is also important for their safety.”

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to fluctuate right around freezing for the next two weeks, which can cause water bodies to form ice. Warmer daytime temperatures may cause ice to thaw and become unstable, however.

The City’s Public Works department will begin working to install their public rinks when temperatures and conditions allow.

In the meantime, there are public skating opportunities at the Kinsmen Arena, as well as youth stick and puck, parent and tot skating and other activities.

Public skating at the Kinsmen Arena is free, compliments of the Kinclub of Cranbrook.

Note that there are entrance requirements for public skating. These include proof of vaccination for those ages 12 and up, and masks upon entry. Masks are not required to be worn while skating.

Public skating hours are as follows:

Sundays from 2p.m. to 4p.m. (starting Nov. 14)

Fridays from 7p.m. to 9p.m. (Starting Nov.19)

Fridays from 11:30a.m. to 12:30p.m. (starting Nov.26)

For more information, or times and dates for other activities, visit westernfinancialplace.ca/services/public-skating/.



